Nicholas Soames saddles up for final dash in UK general election

Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill and a Conservative MP since 1983, fully expected to never again stand for re-election.

“Then the prime minister calls the election, and I’m too young to retire and too old to do anything else. So I thought I’d crack on,” says the candidate for Mid Sussex, who at 69 years old is twice the average age of his constituents.

“I’ve only had one email saying, ‘you’re too old’. To which my response was . . . mind your own business.”

He recently lost more than six stone by living on 1,000 calories a day for nine months. “I’m still firing on all cylinders.”

Sir Nicholas, who won his seat by a margin of 24,300 votes, or 42 per cent, at the 2015 general election, is an anomaly among those likely to win on Thursday. An Old Etonian with an aristocratic lineage, he was recently photographed campaigning on horseback (“Some of my more chippy colleagues think it was a catastrophic picture”) and cheering his opponent from the Monster Raving Loony party (“a really good egg”).

But the former defence minister also represents a flank of the Conservative party that has been waning in influence but which still hopes to sway the Brexit negotiations. A Europhile, he branded Boris Johnson, the Leave-supporting former mayor of London, an “ocean-going clot” during the referendum campaign.

Now he has had to persuade his Remain-voting constituents that their future is safe in the Brexiters’ hands. “It’s the strangest election I’ve ever fought . . . It’s never been a campaign about the economy, about defence.”

The word Brexit does not appear on his final leaflet to voters. But it is chief among his motivations for serving one last term as an MP. “We’re going through a bit of a period of navel-gazing at the moment. That’s inevitable. [But] it’s going to be a fantastically interesting, rewarding parliament . . . My judgment is that I have to now make this work.”

David Cameron, the former prime minister, said a large majority would help Theresa May stand up to those in her own party and in Brussels pushing for an “extreme Brexit”.

“I think the more [the government] get into it, the more they realise that the deal that I want — and I think [the Financial Times] wants — is the sort of deal that is likely to happen,” says Sir Nicholas. “How are you going to fix immigration? It’s going to have to be fixed in a realistic way.

“I’m in no delusion about doing trade deals,” he adds. “They are very, very complicated, they’re very difficult, and they take a long time.”

Paradoxically, he has spent much of the general election campaign supporting pro-Brexit Conservative MPs in the nearby seats of Lewes and Eastbourne against Liberal Democrat challengers, whose views on the EU are probably closer to his own.

“All these are complications of everyday political life,” he says. “I am line-toeing in a major way,” he says at another moment.

Another paradox is that Sir Nicholas is in favour of lifting the ban on fox hunting with dogs but opposed to its inclusion in the Conservative manifesto. “Honestly, truthfully, I would not have put it in the manifesto,” says the hunting MP. “But we have put it in the manifesto, and it is up to individual members of parliament.”

His own campaign in Mid Sussex has hinged on his record of taking up local issues such as disruption on Southern Rail services, school funding and housing developments.

“I mean, everyone in the world wants to live in my constituency. We’re defending really important bits of green. It’s not Nimby, it’s just all that’s left,” he says.

Under Mrs May and Nick Timothy, her close adviser, the Conservatives’ newest object of admiration is Joseph Chamberlain, the Liberal social reformer who was elected mayor of Birmingham in 1873.

Sir Nicholas declares himself a fan of Chamberlain. Does he also recognise him as the man who caused rupture with Ireland and who embraced disastrous imperial trade policies?

“My grandfather was wrong on lots of stuff too . . . But generally if you look at the overall life of Joe Chamberlain, what he did for municipal government and the wider view of Britain’s role in the world was quite extraordinary. We have to allow people to be wrong.

“People always say, why does the Tory party last, why does it regenerate itself all the time? Because it is anchored in some great truths that I still — and they still — subscribe to. But it’s interesting that this election is fought on such a weird set of issues.”