Credit Suisse has hired Tang Zhenyi as the new chief executive of its China business, following his departure as chairman CLSA as part of a management exodus at the Asia-focused broker two months ago.

The Zurich-based investment bank said in a statement on Monday that Mr Tang would take on responsibility for “execution of Credit Suisse’s strategy in China across its business and regulatory activities”, citing his “substantial experience building businesses in China and enhancing connectivity between China and international markets”.

Tang departed Hong Kong-based CLSA in March around the same time the company’s long-standing CEO Jonathan Slone and chief operating officer Nigel Beattie also left. The management shakeout came amid signs of a rift between Western-run CLSA and its Chinese state-owned parent Citic Securities.

Mr Tang, a former Chinese finance ministry bureaucrat, was in March said to be the object of an internal audit by the authorities in Beijing which temporarily prevented him from leaving the country, although he was not suspected of any wrongdoing.

Mr Tang, who will be based in Beijing, starts his new gig this month and will be a member of Credit Suisse’s Asia-Pacific operating committee.

His appointment comes as Credit Suisse seeks to increase its stake in its investment banking joint venture in China to 51 per cent, giving it control over the business’s operations.

“He will further our strategy as a leading global wealth manager with strong investment banking capabilities. We remain committed to enabling the development of wealth and financial markets in China,” said Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse.