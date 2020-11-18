The Financial Times is publishing its second annual Diversity Leaders ranking at a time when the global pandemic has forced remote working en masse and social justice movements have gained heightened attention inside workplaces and elsewhere.

The survey of more than 100,000 employees from 15,000 companies, conducted by our research partner Statista, assesses employees’ perception of companies’ inclusiveness or efforts to promote various aspects of diversity. These include gender balance, openness to all forms of sexual orientation, race and ethnicity, disability and age.

It is clear that employees’ perceptions are not always the same as those of their managers. Last year’s ranking received intense interest and several companies contacted the FT and Statista after publication to better understand their place on the list.

The interest shown in the inaugural list prompted us to extend the scope of the survey to six more countries. This year’s Diversity Leaders were identified between April and August 2020 through an independent survey across 16 European countries. Statista also sought the opinions of human resources and recruitment experts.

This year, the 850 companies receiving the highest total scores out of 15,000 companies assessed made the final list of Diversity Leaders. Top of the list was Biocoop, a French organic food retailer that won praise for gender diversity. It was followed in second place by Infineon, the German chipmaker, then Booking.com, the Netherlands-based travel company.

The views of typically under-represented groups including women, the elderly, and the ethnically diverse were given more weight in the survey. The countries covered were: Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; Luxembourg; the Netherlands; Norway; Poland; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland and the UK.

FT Diversity Leaders Rank Employer brand Final score (European) Headquarters* Main industry sector 1 Biocoop 8.55 France Retail 2 Infineon 8.41 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 3 Booking.com 8.36 Netherlands Travel and Leisure 4 DNB 8.27 Norway Banking and Financial Services 5 Hermès 8.22 France Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 6 Giorgio Armani 8.19 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 7 IKEA 8.13 Netherlands Retail 8 Dow 8.12 Switzerland Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 9 Agilent Technologies 8.11 Germany Health Care Equipment and Services 10 Chiesi 8.11 Italy Drugs and Biotechnology 11 Pinsent Masons 8.07 UK Consulting and Accounting 12 La Cassa di Ravenna 8.07 Italy Banking and Financial Services 13 Volvo Car Group 8.05 Sweden Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 14 Swietelsky 8.02 Austria Construction 15 Timpson 7.99 UK Retail 16 Fiducia & GAD IT 7.98 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 17 Microchip 7.98 UK / France IT, Internet, Software and Services 18 Fnac Darty 7.97 France Retail 19 Moody's Corporation 7.95 UK Banking and Financial Services 20 American Express Company (AmEx) 7.95 UK Banking and Financial Services 21 LeasePlan 7.95 Netherlands Banking and Financial Services 22 Diageo 7.94 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 23 Visma 7.93 Norway IT, Internet, Software and Services 24 Schweizerische Mobiliar 7.91 Switzerland Insurance 25 Logista 7.91 Spain Wholesale 26 BP 7.90 UK Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 27 Schneider Electric 7.90 France Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 28 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario 7.89 Italy Insurance 29 Aluprof 7.88 Poland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 30 Texas Instruments 7.88 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 31 AO World 7.88 UK Retail 32 ams 7.87 Austria Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 33 Eaton 7.87 Ireland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 34 Digia 7.87 Finland IT, Internet, Software and Services 35 SAP 7.86 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 36 Deichmann 7.85 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 37 Aspen Healthcare 7.85 UK Healthcare (Social) 38 MTU Aero Engines 7.84 Germany Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 39 Lindt & Sprüngli 7.83 Switzerland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 40 Disneyland Paris 7.83 France Travel and Leisure 41 Helsana 7.83 Switzerland Insurance 42 Care UK 7.82 UK Healthcare (Social) 43 Willmott Dixon 7.82 UK Construction 44 Colt Technology Services 7.82 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 45 Google 7.82 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 46 RAG 7.81 Germany Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 47 Grupo Avintia 7.81 Spain Construction 48 Atlas Copco 7.80 Sweden Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 49 Sephora 7.80 France Retail 50 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars 7.79 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 51 Pets at Home Group 7.79 UK Retail 52 SCA (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget) 7.78 Sweden Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 53 Lush 7.78 UK Retail 54 Rent-A-Car 7.78 UK Travel and Leisure 55 Helvetia 7.76 Switzerland Insurance 56 DATEV 7.76 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 57 Prada Group 7.76 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 58 Adobe 7.76 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 59 Renfe 7.76 Spain Transportation and Logistics 60 Cisco 7.76 Netherlands IT, Internet, Software and Services 61 Bright Horizons 7.75 UK Healthcare (Social) 62 Orange 7.75 France Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 63 Knorr-Bremse 7.75 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 64 EnBW 7.75 Germany Utilities 65 SEAT 7.74 Spain Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 66 Savencia Fromage & Dairy 7.74 France Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 67 Tesla 7.74 Netherlands Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 68 NatWest 7.74 UK Banking and Financial Services 69 wagamama 7.73 UK Restaurants 70 ILUNION Hotels 7.73 Spain Travel and Leisure 71 Kiko Milano 7.73 Italy Retail 72 OMV 7.72 Austria Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 73 Civica 7.72 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 74 Scania 7.72 Sweden Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 75 Pret A Manger 7.72 UK Restaurants 76 Warburtons 7.72 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 77 Procter & Gamble 7.72 Switzerland Packaged Goods 78 Tecnotree 7.72 Finland IT, Internet, Software and Services 79 Centrica 7.72 UK Utilities 80 PageGroup 7.71 UK Business Services and Supplies 81 Prima Omsorg 7.71 Norway Healthcare (Social) 82 MAIF 7.71 France Insurance 83 Colgate-Palmolive 7.71 Switzerland Packaged Goods 84 ECISA 7.71 Spain Construction 85 Banca Mediolanum 7.71 Italy Banking and Financial Services 86 Superdrug 7.71 UK Retail 87 RWE 7.70 Germany Utilities 88 Hyundai Motor Company 7.70 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 89 Twitter 7.69 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 90 Novartis 7.69 Switzerland Drugs and Biotechnology 91 KAEFER 7.69 Germany Construction 92 Cineworld Group 7.69 UK Travel and Leisure 93 Schindler 7.69 Switzerland Engineering, Manufacturing 94 Af Gruppen 7.69 Norway Construction 95 Prudential 7.69 UK Insurance 96 Merck 7.69 Germany Drugs and Biotechnology 97 Hugo Boss 7.69 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 98 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 7.69 UK Travel and Leisure 99 IBM 7.69 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 100 Terveystalo 7.68 Finland Business Services and Supplies 101 Henkel 7.68 Germany Packaged Goods 102 Alior Bank 7.68 Poland Banking and Financial Services 103 Miele 7.67 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 104 PUMA 7.67 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 105 Admiral Group 7.67 UK Insurance 106 Home Instead 7.67 UK Healthcare (Social) 107 Roche 7.67 Switzerland Drugs and Biotechnology 108 Allianz 7.67 Germany Insurance 109 AVL 7.66 Austria Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 110 United Utilities 7.66 UK Utilities 111 Benetton Group 7.66 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 112 Rolex 7.65 Switzerland Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 113 John Lewis Partnership 7.65 UK Retail 114 KUKA 7.65 Germany Engineering, Manufacturing 115 Johnson & Johnson 7.65 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 116 Barilla 7.65 Italy Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 117 Merit Medical 7.65 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 118 Deutsche Telekom 7.65 Germany Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 119 SKF Group 7.65 Sweden Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 120 Marks & Spencer 7.64 UK Retail 121 Boston Scientific 7.64 France Health Care Equipment and Services 122 Iberia 7.63 Spain Transportation and Logistics 123 Ralph Lauren 7.63 Switzerland Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 124 Voyage Care 7.63 UK Healthcare (Social) 125 EWE 7.63 Germany Utilities 126 mBank 7.63 Poland Banking and Financial Services 127 L'Oréal 7.63 France Packaged Goods 128 Sainsbury's 7.63 UK Retail 129 Amazone 7.62 Germany Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 130 Polkomtel (Plus) 7.62 Poland Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 131 Cepsa 7.62 Spain Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 132 LG Electronics 7.62 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 133 Citrix Systems 7.62 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 134 PayPal 7.61 Luxembourg Banking and Financial Services 135 EssilorLuxottica 7.61 France / Italy Health Care Equipment and Services 136 Lloyds Banking Group 7.61 UK Banking and Financial Services 137 Pladis 7.61 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 138 HUK-Coburg 7.61 Germany Insurance 139 3M 7.61 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 140 R+V Versicherung 7.60 Germany Insurance 141 Barmenia Versicherungen 7.60 Germany Insurance 142 Techniker Krankenkasse 7.60 Germany Insurance 143 Dell Technologies 7.60 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 144 Apple 7.60 Ireland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 145 Zürcher Kantonalbank 7.59 Switzerland Banking and Financial Services 146 Wickes 7.59 UK Retail 147 Berliner Sparkasse 7.58 Germany Banking and Financial Services 148 Decathlon 7.58 France Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 149 Arnold Clark Automobiles 7.58 UK Retail 150 William Hill 7.58 UK Travel and Leisure 151 AstraZeneca 7.58 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 152 Clifford Chance 7.58 UK Consulting and Accounting 153 Nationwide Building Society 7.58 UK Banking and Financial Services 154 Atria 7.58 Finland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 155 Colruyt Group 7.57 Belgium Retail 156 Christian Dior 7.57 France Packaged Goods 157 Ubisoft 7.57 France IT, Internet, Software and Services 158 Boehringer Ingelheim 7.57 Germany Drugs and Biotechnology 159 ÖGK — Österreichische Gesundheitskasse 7.57 Austria Healthcare (Social) 160 Solvay 7.57 Belgium Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 161 Louis Vuitton 7.57 France Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 162 Oerlikon 7.57 Switzerland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 163 Jack Wolfskin 7.57 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 164 Iceland Foods 7.56 UK Retail 165 Brose 7.56 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 166 Leeds Building Society 7.56 UK Banking and Financial Services 167 Broadcom 7.56 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 168 Bosch 7.56 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 169 Air Europa 7.56 Spain Transportation and Logistics 170 Humana 7.55 Sweden Healthcare (Social) 171 Solita 7.55 Finland IT, Internet, Software and Services 172 Novozymes 7.55 Denmark Drugs and Biotechnology 173 Gestamp 7.55 Spain Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 174 Rexel 7.55 France Wholesale 175 Beko 7.55 Turkey Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 176 Danske Bank 7.55 Denmark Banking and Financial Services 177 CTDI 7.55 Germany Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 178 ZF Friedrichshafen 7.55 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 179 PlusTerveys 7.55 Finland Healthcare (Social) 180 GVB 7.55 Netherlands Transportation and Logistics 181 Kearney 7.55 Germany Consulting and Accounting 182 Lenzing 7.55 Austria Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 183 Lufthansa 7.54 Germany Transportation and Logistics 184 Whitbread 7.54 UK Travel and Leisure 185 Beiersdorf 7.54 Germany Packaged Goods 186 Vodafone 7.54 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 187 Auto Trader 7.54 UK Retail 188 HP (Hewlett-Packard) 7.54 Switzerland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 189 Bank of Scotland 7.54 UK Banking and Financial Services 190 Standard Chartered 7.54 UK Banking and Financial Services 191 Accenture 7.54 Ireland Consulting and Accounting 192 Carnival 7.53 UK Travel and Leisure 193 AbbVie 7.53 Germany Drugs and Biotechnology 194 Estée Lauder 7.53 France Packaged Goods 195 ACP 7.53 Austria IT, Internet, Software and Services 196 Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) 7.53 Austria Insurance 197 Stagecoach Group 7.53 UK Transportation and Logistics 198 Severn Trent 7.53 UK Utilities 199 Cdiscount 7.53 France Retail 200 Raiffeisen Schweiz 7.53 Switzerland Banking and Financial Services 201 Wacker Chemie 7.53 Germany Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 202 Wolters Kluwer 7.52 Netherlands Media and Advertising 203 Sky 7.52 UK Media and Advertising 204 SWISS 7.52 Switzerland Transportation and Logistics 205 Swedavia Airports 7.52 Sweden Transportation and Logistics 206 ACURA Kliniken 7.52 Germany Healthcare (Social) 207 Hyatt Hotels Corporation 7.52 UK Travel and Leisure 208 REED 7.51 UK Business Services and Supplies 209 Microsoft 7.51 France IT, Internet, Software and Services 210 Odeon Cinemas Group 7.51 UK Travel and Leisure 211 Avery Dennison 7.51 Netherlands Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 212 Pfizer 7.51 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 213 Tokmanni 7.51 Finland Retail 214 Hofer 7.51 Austria Retail 215 Guardian Media Group 7.51 UK Media and Advertising 216 Proximus Group 7.50 Belgium Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 217 Carlsberg 7.50 Denmark Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 218 Alfa Laval 7.50 Sweden Engineering, Manufacturing 219 LVM Versicherung 7.50 Germany Insurance 220 dm-drogerie markt 7.50 Germany Retail 221 Bureau Veritas 7.50 France Consulting and Accounting 222 EE 7.49 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 223 Cementos Portland Valderrivas 7.49 Spain Construction 224 John Deere 7.49 Germany Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 225 Volvo Group 7.49 Sweden Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 226 TF1 Group 7.49 France Media and Advertising 227 Porsche 7.49 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 228 Bourne Leisure 7.48 UK Travel and Leisure 229 KBC 7.48 Belgium Banking and Financial Services 230 Allen & Overy 7.48 UK Consulting and Accounting 231 JLL 7.48 UK Business Services and Supplies 232 Belron 7.48 UK Business Services and Supplies 233 Safran Group 7.48 France Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 234 TK Maxx 7.47 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 235 Primark 7.47 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 236 Facebook 7.47 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 237 Visana 7.47 Switzerland Insurance 238 Taylor Wimpey 7.47 UK Construction 239 x-kom 7.47 Poland Retail 240 Poundland 7.47 UK Retail 241 Nestlé 7.47 Switzerland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 242 Raytheon Technologies 7.46 Germany Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 243 Air Products 7.46 UK Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 244 Automobili Lamborghini 7.46 Italy Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 245 Ferrero 7.46 Italy Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 246 Fraport 7.46 Germany Transportation and Logistics 247 PizzaExpress 7.46 UK Restaurants 248 Dalata Hotel Group 7.46 Ireland Travel and Leisure 249 Avanza 7.46 Spain Transportation and Logistics 250 Heineken 7.45 Netherlands Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 251 TalkTalk 7.45 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 252 Inditex 7.45 Spain Retail 253 S Group 7.45 Finland Business Services and Supplies 254 tesa 7.45 Germany Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 255 Inter Cars 7.45 Poland Wholesale 256 MRW 7.44 Spain Transportation and Logistics 257 Brussels Airlines 7.44 Belgium Transportation and Logistics 258 Airbus 7.44 Netherlands Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 259 RELX Group 7.44 UK Media and Advertising 260 Lexmark 7.44 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 261 Zurich 7.44 Switzerland Insurance 262 Givaudan 7.44 Switzerland Packaged Goods 263 Medtronic 7.44 Switzerland Health Care Equipment and Services 264 STMicroelectronics 7.44 Switzerland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 265 Ingram Micro 7.43 Belgium Wholesale 266 Ericsson 7.43 Sweden Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 267 Willis Towers Watson 7.43 UK Consulting and Accounting 268 Tesco 7.43 UK Retail 269 B. Braun Melsungen 7.43 Germany Health Care Equipment and Services 270 Maritim Hotels 7.43 Germany Travel and Leisure 271 Enel Group 7.43 Italy Utilities 272 Otto Group 7.43 Germany Retail 273 Ageas 7.43 Belgium Insurance 274 Median Kliniken 7.43 Germany Healthcare (Social) 275 Die Schweizerische Post 7.43 Switzerland Transportation and Logistics 276 DER Touristik 7.43 Germany Travel and Leisure 277 Marriott International 7.43 Switzerland Travel and Leisure 278 Trenkwalder 7.43 Austria Business Services and Supplies 279 BMW 7.42 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 280 Enedis 7.42 France Utilities 281 CSS Versicherung 7.42 Switzerland Insurance 282 Austrian Airlines 7.42 Austria Transportation and Logistics 283 easyJet 7.42 UK Transportation and Logistics 284 DuPont 7.42 Netherlands Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 285 EY 7.42 UK Consulting and Accounting 286 Tetra Pak International 7.42 Sweden / Switzerland Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 287 Aviva 7.41 UK Insurance 288 Amazon 7.41 UK Retail 289 Chanel 7.41 UK / France Packaged Goods 290 LEGO 7.41 Denmark Travel and Leisure 291 Sitel 7.41 UK Business Services and Supplies 292 Generali 7.41 Italy Insurance 293 Greggs 7.41 UK Restaurants 294 Schibsted 7.41 Norway Media and Advertising 295 Alltech 7.41 Ireland Engineering, Manufacturing 296 Interserve 7.41 UK Construction 297 Deutsche Bundesbank 7.41 Germany Banking and Financial Services 298 Yahoo! 7.41 Switzerland IT, Internet, Software and Services 299 Parker Hannifin 7.41 Switzerland Engineering, Manufacturing 300 Dunelm 7.41 UK Retail 301 Bristol Myers Squibb 7.40 France Drugs and Biotechnology 302 Abellio 7.40 Netherlands Transportation and Logistics 303 DCC 7.40 Ireland Business Services and Supplies 304 SJ 7.40 Sweden Transportation and Logistics 305 Unilever 7.40 UK / Netherlands Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 306 Hutchison Drei 7.39 Austria Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 307 Groupe Bigard 7.39 France Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 308 E.ON 7.39 Germany Utilities 309 Erste Bank 7.39 Austria Banking and Financial Services 310 Orkla 7.39 Norway Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 311 Rossmann 7.39 Germany Retail 312 Sanofi 7.39 France Drugs and Biotechnology 313 Mace 7.39 UK Construction 314 Banco BPM 7.39 Italy Banking and Financial Services 315 Philip Morris International 7.38 Switzerland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 316 Daimler 7.38 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 317 Esselunga 7.38 Italy Retail 318 Intesa Sanpaolo 7.38 Italy Banking and Financial Services 319 Doka 7.38 Austria Construction 320 ABANCA 7.38 Spain Banking and Financial Services 321 Desigual 7.38 Spain Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 322 Basic-Fit 7.38 Netherlands Travel and Leisure 323 Aena 7.38 Spain Business Services and Supplies 324 BLG Logistics 7.38 Germany Transportation and Logistics 325 BLS 7.38 Switzerland Transportation and Logistics 326 ING 7.38 Netherlands Banking and Financial Services 327 Achmea 7.37 Netherlands Banking and Financial Services 328 Halifax 7.37 UK Banking and Financial Services 329 Neste 7.37 Finland Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 330 Hospital Quirónsalud del Vallès 7.37 Spain Healthcare (Social) 331 Telefónica O2 7.37 Spain Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 332 AccorHotels 7.37 France Travel and Leisure 333 Kemppi 7.37 Finland Engineering, Manufacturing 334 Jacobs Engineering 7.37 UK Engineering, Manufacturing 335 Alcoa 7.37 Spain Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 336 Lilly 7.37 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 337 ArianeGroup 7.37 France Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 338 Greiner 7.37 Austria Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 339 Next 7.37 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 340 Santander 7.36 Spain Banking and Financial Services 341 HSBC Bank 7.36 UK Banking and Financial Services 342 Build-A-Bear Workshop 7.36 UK Retail 343 Merlin Entertainments 7.36 UK Travel and Leisure 344 Perstorp 7.36 Sweden Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 345 Asseco 7.36 Poland IT, Internet, Software and Services 346 Ocado Group 7.36 UK Retail 347 Debeka 7.36 Germany Insurance 348 Scout24 7.35 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 349 adidas 7.35 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 350 Siemens 7.35 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 351 Ferrari 7.35 Italy Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 352 Nordea Bank 7.35 Finland Banking and Financial Services 353 Takeda 7.35 Switzerland Drugs and Biotechnology 354 Asics 7.35 Netherlands Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 355 Beacon Hospital 7.34 Ireland Healthcare (Social) 356 Travelodge 7.34 UK Travel and Leisure 357 Bloomberg 7.34 UK Media and Advertising 358 Avon 7.34 UK Packaged Goods 359 Bupa 7.34 Spain Healthcare (Social) 360 Fujitsu 7.34 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 361 Equiniti 7.34 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 362 GRAWE (Grazer Wechselseitige) 7.34 Austria Insurance 363 Saab Group 7.34 Sweden Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 364 DPS 7.34 Ireland Engineering, Manufacturing 365 Riot Games 7.34 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 366 Zalando 7.34 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 367 Adecco Group 7.33 Switzerland Business Services and Supplies 368 About You 7.33 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 369 RATP 7.33 France Transportation and Logistics 370 Amadori 7.33 Italy Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 371 FirstGroup 7.33 UK Transportation and Logistics 372 Boulanger 7.33 France Retail 373 ANDRITZ 7.33 Austria Engineering, Manufacturing 374 LPP 7.33 Poland Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 375 Aerzener Maschinenfabrik 7.32 Germany Engineering, Manufacturing 376 Comarch 7.32 Poland IT, Internet, Software and Services 377 ABUS 7.32 Germany Engineering, Manufacturing 378 Ahorramas 7.32 Spain Retail 379 Leroy Merlin 7.32 France Retail 380 Evonik Industries 7.32 Germany Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 381 Jaguar Landrover 7.32 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 382 National Express Group 7.32 UK Transportation and Logistics 383 Aker Solutions 7.32 Norway Business Services and Supplies 384 Start People 7.32 Netherlands Business Services and Supplies 385 HCL Technologies 7.32 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 386 Astaldi 7.32 Italy Construction 387 EDF 7.32 France Utilities 388 BT Group 7.31 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 389 Biedronka 7.31 Poland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 390 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 7.31 Switzerland IT, Internet, Software and Services 391 Office Depot 7.31 Netherlands Wholesale 392 Rolls-Royce 7.31 UK Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 393 Cd Projekt 7.31 Poland IT, Internet, Software and Services 394 Grupo Vips 7.31 Spain Restaurants 395 Interspar 7.31 Austria Retail 396 Nike 7.31 Netherlands Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 397 GC-Gruppe 7.31 Germany Wholesale 398 Bertelsmann 7.31 Germany Media and Advertising 399 Total 7.31 France Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 400 Jabil 7.31 Spain Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 401 ABB 7.31 Switzerland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 402 Salesforce 7.31 Switzerland IT, Internet, Software and Services 403 NH Hotel Group 7.31 Spain Travel and Leisure 404 Specsavers 7.31 UK Retail 405 Fraunhofer 7.31 Germany Consulting and Accounting 406 COWI 7.31 Denmark Consulting and Accounting 407 Mercadona 7.30 Spain Retail 408 Signal Iduna 7.30 Germany Insurance 409 Magna 7.30 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 410 KNAPP 7.30 Austria Engineering, Manufacturing 411 Imperial Brands 7.30 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 412 Home Bargains 7.30 UK Retail 413 NTT Data 7.30 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 414 OVS 7.30 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 415 Bouygues Construction 7.30 France Construction 416 Avanade 7.30 UK / Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 417 Aptiv 7.29 Ireland Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 418 AXA 7.29 France Insurance 419 Citigroup 7.29 UK Banking and Financial Services 420 Swedbank 7.29 Sweden Banking and Financial Services 421 Amadeus 7.29 Spain IT, Internet, Software and Services 422 MAHLE 7.29 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 423 BAM Contractors 7.29 Belgium Engineering, Manufacturing 424 Aareal Bank 7.29 Germany Banking and Financial Services 425 Fastweb 7.28 Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 426 New Look 7.28 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 427 Lenovo 7.28 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 428 Aon 7.28 UK Insurance 429 Grupo SANJOSE 7.28 Spain Construction 430 Caisse des Dépôts 7.28 France Banking and Financial Services 431 CGI 7.28 France Consulting and Accounting 432 Macdonald Hotels 7.28 UK Travel and Leisure 433 Brembo 7.28 Italy Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 434 Ford Motor Company 7.28 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 435 Grupo MASMOVIL 7.28 Spain Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 436 Auchan 7.28 France Retail 437 TietoEVRY 7.28 Finland IT, Internet, Software and Services 438 EVN 7.28 Austria Utilities 439 Frankie & Benny's 7.27 UK Restaurants 440 Aareon 7.27 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 441 Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg 7.27 Germany Transportation and Logistics 442 Coca-Cola European Partners 7.27 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 443 Royal BAM Group 7.27 Netherlands Construction 444 Argos 7.27 UK Retail 445 Lyreco 7.27 France Wholesale 446 Mars 7.27 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 447 Repsol 7.27 Spain Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 448 REMA 1000 7.27 Norway Retail 449 Brenntag 7.27 Germany Wholesale 450 AT&S 7.26 Austria Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 451 Birmingham Airport 7.26 UK Transportation and Logistics 452 Aubay 7.26 France IT, Internet, Software and Services 453 Swisscom 7.26 Switzerland Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 454 Intersport 7.26 Switzerland Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 455 Spire Healthcare Group 7.26 UK Healthcare (Social) 456 Bang & Olufsen 7.26 Denmark Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 457 FedEx 7.26 France Transportation and Logistics 458 Finnair 7.26 Finland Transportation and Logistics 459 Eurocontrol 7.26 Spain Construction 460 Crédit Agricole 7.26 France Banking and Financial Services 461 Brakes 7.26 UK Wholesale 462 Sage 7.25 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 463 Sika 7.25 Switzerland Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 464 KappAhl 7.25 Sweden Retail 465 Novo Nordisk 7.25 Denmark Drugs and Biotechnology 466 Mondi 7.25 Austria Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 467 BIG STAR 7.25 Poland Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 468 PORR 7.25 Austria Construction 469 LähiTapiola 7.25 Finland Insurance 470 J.P. Morgan 7.25 UK Banking and Financial Services 471 J.W. Construction 7.25 Poland Business Services and Supplies 472 Clarks 7.25 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 473 BBVA 7.24 Spain Banking and Financial Services 474 Barclays Bank 7.24 UK Banking and Financial Services 475 Agora (Grupa Medialna) 7.24 Poland Media and Advertising 476 ASOS 7.24 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 477 Metro Bank 7.24 UK Banking and Financial Services 478 Liebherr 7.24 Switzerland Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 479 Caverion 7.24 Finland Construction 480 National Grid 7.24 UK Utilities 481 Deutsche Bank 7.24 Germany Banking and Financial Services 482 Merkur Versicherung 7.24 Austria Insurance 483 Electrolux 7.24 Sweden Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 484 LNER (London North Eastern Railway) 7.24 UK Transportation and Logistics 485 Asda 7.24 UK Retail 486 Palo Alto Networks 7.24 Netherlands IT, Internet, Software and Services 487 Migros 7.24 Switzerland Retail 488 Direct Line 7.24 UK Insurance 489 Swiss Life 7.24 Switzerland Insurance 490 Groupe Rocher (Yves Rocher, Petit Bateau) 7.24 France Packaged Goods 491 Legrand 7.24 France Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 492 Covéa Group 7.23 France Insurance 493 Reaktor 7.23 Finland IT, Internet, Software and Services 494 Yorkshire Water 7.23 UK Utilities 495 British American Tobacco 7.23 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 496 Expleo 7.23 France Engineering, Manufacturing 497 BayWa 7.23 Germany Utilities 498 Byggma 7.23 Norway Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 499 Pflegen & Wohnen 7.23 Germany Healthcare (Social) 500 ENGIE 7.23 France Utilities 501 BNY Mellon 7.23 Belgium Banking and Financial Services 502 Oracle 7.23 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 503 Camelot Group 7.23 UK Travel and Leisure 504 Lonza 7.22 Switzerland Drugs and Biotechnology 505 Iberdrola 7.22 Spain Utilities 506 Hochtief 7.22 Germany Construction 507 Danone 7.22 France Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 508 Thermo Fisher Scientific 7.21 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 509 UBI Banca 7.21 Italy Banking and Financial Services 510 GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) 7.21 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 511 Audi 7.21 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 512 Air Liquide 7.21 France Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 513 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) 7.21 Switzerland Health Care Equipment and Services 514 SAS 7.21 Spain IT, Internet, Software and Services 515 Kingfisher 7.21 UK Retail 516 Eroski 7.20 Spain Retail 517 Bayer 7.20 Germany Drugs and Biotechnology 518 Aruba 7.20 Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 519 Vattenfall 7.20 Sweden Utilities 520 ProRail 7.20 Netherlands Transportation and Logistics 521 Michelin 7.20 France Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 522 Volkswagen 7.20 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 523 Linklaters 7.20 UK Consulting and Accounting 524 LinkedIn 7.20 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 525 Brother 7.19 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 526 John Menzies 7.19 UK Transportation and Logistics 527 Apotek 7.19 Sweden Retail 528 Benefit Systems 7.19 Poland Travel and Leisure 529 Kapsch Group 7.19 Austria Transportation and Logistics 530 PKO Bank Polski 7.19 Poland Banking and Financial Services 531 Goodyear Dunlop 7.19 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 532 Trinity Biotech 7.19 Ireland Drugs and Biotechnology 533 KFC 7.19 UK Restaurants 534 Advanced 7.19 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 535 Costco 7.18 UK Retail 536 Aston Martin Lagonda 7.18 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 537 Elisa 7.18 Finland IT, Internet, Software and Services 538 McKinsey & Company 7.18 Germany Consulting and Accounting 539 Wavin 7.18 Netherlands Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 540 British Sugar 7.18 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 541 RSA Insurance 7.18 UK Insurance 542 MACIF 7.18 France Insurance 543 Flunch 7.18 France Restaurants 544 BlackRock 7.18 UK Banking and Financial Services 545 Amec Foster Wheeler 7.18 UK Engineering, Manufacturing 546 BERGER 7.17 Germany Construction 547 Air France-KLM Group 7.17 France Transportation and Logistics 548 Hartwall 7.17 Finland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 549 United Internet 7.17 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 550 The Coca-Cola Company 7.17 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 551 Sandvik 7.17 Sweden Engineering, Manufacturing 552 Teleperformance 7.17 France Business Services and Supplies 553 AOK 7.17 Germany Insurance 554 Michael Moore Car Sales 7.17 Ireland Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 555 Poco 7.17 Germany Retail 556 South Western Railway 7.17 UK Transportation and Logistics 557 AIB (Allied Irish Banks) 7.17 Ireland Banking and Financial Services 558 Osiedle Mlodych Spoldzielnia Mieszkaniowa 7.17 Poland Business Services and Supplies 559 Ramsay Health Care 7.16 France Healthcare (Social) 560 Trumpf 7.16 Germany Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 561 SSE (Scottish and Southern Energy) 7.16 UK Utilities 562 Coop 7.16 Switzerland Wholesale 563 Hermes Europe 7.16 Germany Transportation and Logistics 564 Stahlgruber 7.16 Germany Wholesale 565 Grupo DKV Seguros 7.16 Spain Insurance 566 Helen 7.16 Finland Utilities 567 Stihl 7.16 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 568 Oberbank 7.16 Austria Banking and Financial Services 569 Rhön-Klinikum 7.16 Germany Healthcare (Social) 570 CBRE 7.16 UK Business Services and Supplies 571 Babcock International 7.16 UK Engineering, Manufacturing 572 Accent 7.15 Belgium Business Services and Supplies 573 Kaufland 7.15 Germany Retail 574 Barratt Developments 7.15 UK Construction 575 Card Factory 7.15 UK Retail 576 Danfoss 7.15 Denmark Engineering, Manufacturing 577 LV= (Liverpool Victoria) 7.15 UK Insurance 578 Motorola Solutions 7.15 Poland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 579 GAP 7.14 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 580 Debenhams 7.14 UK Retail 581 Nobina 7.14 Sweden Transportation and Logistics 582 SMS group 7.14 Germany Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 583 Billund Lufthavn 7.14 Denmark Transportation and Logistics 584 Hankkija 7.14 Finland Wholesale 585 Maersk 7.14 Denmark Transportation and Logistics 586 Dänisches Bettenlager 7.14 Germany Retail 587 Hitachi 7.14 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 588 Samsung 7.14 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 589 McDonald's 7.14 UK Restaurants 590 Keolis 7.14 France Transportation and Logistics 591 Sodexo 7.14 France Business Services and Supplies 592 Viajes El Corte Ingles 7.14 Spain Travel and Leisure 593 PGE 7.14 Poland Utilities 594 Commerzbank 7.13 Germany Banking and Financial Services 595 Biotronik 7.13 Germany Health Care Equipment and Services 596 Adler Modemärkte 7.13 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 597 Bankia 7.13 Spain Banking and Financial Services 598 General Electric 7.13 France Engineering, Manufacturing 599 Icon Plc 7.13 Ireland Drugs and Biotechnology 600 Philips 7.13 Netherlands Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 601 Neuberger Berman 7.13 UK Banking and Financial Services 602 Roca 7.13 Spain Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 603 AGCO 7.13 Switzerland Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 604 CNH Industrial 7.13 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 605 Four Seasons Health Care 7.12 UK Healthcare (Social) 606 Allegro 7.12 Poland IT, Internet, Software and Services 607 Insta 7.12 Finland Engineering, Manufacturing 608 Wood Group 7.12 UK Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 609 Salling 7.12 Denmark Retail 610 Elektrobudowa 7.12 Poland Construction 611 Thales Group 7.12 France Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 612 KTM 7.12 Austria Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 613 Free 7.12 France Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 614 Morgan Stanley 7.12 UK Banking and Financial Services 615 Zalaris 7.12 Norway IT, Internet, Software and Services 616 PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) 7.12 UK Consulting and Accounting 617 Monoprix 7.12 France Retail 618 Jungheinrich 7.12 Germany Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 619 Asus 7.12 Netherlands Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 620 SNCF 7.11 France Transportation and Logistics 621 GrandVision 7.11 Netherlands Retail 622 Grupa PZU 7.11 Poland Insurance 623 Stokrotka 7.11 Poland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 624 Vinci Group 7.11 France Construction 625 IECISA 7.11 Spain IT, Internet, Software and Services 626 MAN 7.11 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 627 Three Ireland (Hutchison) 7.11 Ireland Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 628 Bank of Ireland 7.11 Ireland Banking and Financial Services 629 Adform 7.11 Denmark IT, Internet, Software and Services 630 Würth Group 7.11 Germany Wholesale 631 H&M Hennes & Mauritz 7.11 Sweden Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 632 PKN Orlen 7.11 Poland Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 633 Royal Bank of Scotland 7.10 UK Banking and Financial Services 634 Deutsche Bahn 7.10 Germany Transportation and Logistics 635 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica 7.10 Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 636 Navantia 7.10 Spain Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 637 Fresh Logistics 7.10 Poland Transportation and Logistics 638 Liseberg 7.10 Sweden Travel and Leisure 639 Caterpillar 7.10 UK Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 640 Škoda Auto 7.10 Czech Republic Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 641 DPD 7.10 France Transportation and Logistics 642 Avis Budget Group 7.10 UK Travel and Leisure 643 Sunrise Communications 7.10 Switzerland Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 644 Haribo 7.10 Germany Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 645 Altia Consultores 7.10 Spain IT, Internet, Software and Services 646 Aldesa 7.09 Spain Construction 647 New Yorker 7.09 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 648 Lacoste 7.09 France Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 649 Dragados 7.09 Spain Construction 650 Action 7.09 Netherlands Retail 651 Eni 7.09 Italy Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 652 Eneco 7.09 Netherlands Utilities 653 Seagate Technology 7.09 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 654 Viessmann 7.09 Germany Engineering, Manufacturing 655 BASF 7.09 Germany Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 656 David Lloyd Clubs 7.09 UK Travel and Leisure 657 KPMG 7.09 Netherlands Consulting and Accounting 658 Europcar 7.09 France Travel and Leisure 659 DK Company 7.09 Denmark Banking and Financial Services 660 BillerudKorsnäs 7.09 Sweden Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 661 BG Kliniken 7.08 Germany Healthcare (Social) 662 ORF (Österreichischer Rundfunk) 7.08 Austria Media and Advertising 663 PEAB 7.08 Sweden Construction 664 KRUK 7.08 Poland Banking and Financial Services 665 Trans-o-flex 7.08 Germany Transportation and Logistics 666 Stadium 7.08 Sweden Retail 667 BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) 7.08 UK Media and Advertising 668 Canon 7.08 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 669 Hilti 7.08 Liechtenstein Wholesale 670 Voith 7.08 Germany Engineering, Manufacturing 671 France Télévisions 7.08 France Media and Advertising 672 Akamai Technologies 7.08 Poland IT, Internet, Software and Services 673 Arkema 7.08 France Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 674 ID Logistics 7.08 France Transportation and Logistics 675 Cinema City 7.07 Poland Travel and Leisure 676 Deloitte 7.07 UK Consulting and Accounting 677 UPM 7.07 Finland Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 678 Correos 7.07 Spain Transportation and Logistics 679 Bauhaus 7.07 Germany Retail 680 Continental 7.07 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 681 Hays 7.07 UK Business Services and Supplies 682 Douglas 7.07 Germany Retail 683 Groupama 7.07 France Insurance 684 Orion 7.07 Finland Drugs and Biotechnology 685 Panasonic 7.07 Netherlands Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 686 Adient 7.07 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 687 WPP 7.07 UK Media and Advertising 688 Vivantes 7.07 Germany Healthcare (Social) 689 Schaeffler-Gruppe 7.07 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 690 Spar 7.06 Netherlands Retail 691 Metro 7.06 Germany Wholesale 692 Toshiba 7.06 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 693 SSAB 7.06 Sweden Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 694 Morrison Supermarkets 7.06 UK Retail 695 T-Systems 7.06 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 696 Privatklinikgruppe Hirslanden 7.06 Switzerland Healthcare (Social) 697 Collins Mc Nicholas 7.06 Ireland Business Services and Supplies 698 Fielmann 7.05 Germany Retail 699 Sparkasse KölnBonn 7.05 Germany Banking and Financial Services 700 Arbo Unie 7.05 Netherlands Healthcare (Social) 701 Scandic Hotels 7.05 Sweden Travel and Leisure 702 Claire's 7.05 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 703 Konica Minolta 7.05 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 704 Centric 7.05 Netherlands IT, Internet, Software and Services 705 McLaren Automotive 7.05 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 706 Wsparcie Grupa TAURON 7.05 Poland Construction 707 KMD 7.05 Denmark IT, Internet, Software and Services 708 Lidl 7.05 Germany Retail 709 Banque Populaire 7.05 France Banking and Financial Services 710 AKKA Technologies 7.05 Belgium Engineering, Manufacturing 711 Calzedonia 7.05 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 712 Rewe Group 7.05 Germany Retail 713 Western Union 7.05 Lithuania Banking and Financial Services 714 Kering 7.05 France Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 715 Globus 7.05 Germany Retail 716 GSF (Groupe Services France) 7.05 France Business Services and Supplies 717 Heathrow Airport Holdings 7.04 UK Transportation and Logistics 718 Lindner Group 7.04 Germany Construction 719 Synoptik 7.04 Denmark Health Care Equipment and Services 720 Plastic Omnium 7.04 France Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 721 JYSK 7.04 Denmark Retail 722 Tdc 7.04 Denmark Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 723 Pernod Ricard 7.04 France Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 724 Hella 7.04 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 725 SIG 7.04 Switzerland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 726 Borealis 7.04 Austria Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 727 UNIQA 7.04 Austria Insurance 728 Wind Tre 7.04 Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 729 Skanska 7.04 Sweden Construction 730 PPG 7.03 Switzerland Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 731 Blue Arrow 7.03 UK Business Services and Supplies 732 Natixis 7.03 France Banking and Financial Services 733 ADP 7.03 France Business Services and Supplies 734 Elgiganten 7.03 Denmark Retail 735 Crédit Mutuel 7.03 France Banking and Financial Services 736 Telenor 7.03 Norway Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 737 Buffalo Grill 7.03 France Restaurants 738 Abbott 7.03 Ireland Health Care Equipment and Services 739 Med 7.03 Finland Healthcare (Social) 740 Chevron 7.02 UK Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 741 La Poste 7.02 France Transportation and Logistics 742 Pilkington 7.02 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 743 amplifon 7.02 Italy Retail 744 ERIKS 7.02 Netherlands Engineering, Manufacturing 745 Amica 7.02 Poland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 746 Crédit Suisse 7.02 Switzerland Banking and Financial Services 747 Ahold Delhaize 7.02 Netherlands Retail 748 Mondelēz International 7.02 Switzerland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 749 Koff 7.02 Denmark Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 750 Alumetal 7.02 Poland Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 751 DXC Technology 7.02 Sweden IT, Internet, Software and Services 752 Nissan Motor Corporation 7.01 Switzerland Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 753 AGRAVIS Raiffeisen 7.01 Germany Utilities 754 Banco Sabadell 7.01 Spain Banking and Financial Services 755 Computacenter 7.01 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 756 TUI 7.01 Germany Travel and Leisure 757 3B Dienstleistungen 7.01 Germany Business Services and Supplies 758 Kghm Metraco 7.01 Poland Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 759 ExxonMobil 7.01 Belgium Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 760 MediClin 7.01 Germany Healthcare (Social) 761 MediaMarkt 7.01 Germany Retail 762 Vueling 7.01 Spain Transportation and Logistics 763 WSP 7.01 UK Consulting and Accounting 764 Groupe Carrefour 7.01 France Retail 765 BRT Corriere Espresso 7.01 Italy Transportation and Logistics 766 Ørsted 7.01 Denmark Utilities 767 Fiskars 7.01 Finland Wholesale 768 Kesko 7.00 Finland Retail 769 Virgin Group 7.00 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 770 Telenet 7.00 Belgium IT, Internet, Software and Services 771 Ernsting's Family 7.00 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 772 Human Care 7.00 Sweden Healthcare (Social) 773 Micro Focus 7.00 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 774 SABIC 7.00 Netherlands Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 775 Tim Telecom 7.00 Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 776 TSB Bank 7.00 UK Banking and Financial Services 777 Ibermatica 6.99 Spain IT, Internet, Software and Services 778 Homebase 6.99 UK Retail 779 AptarGroup 6.99 France Health Care Equipment and Services 780 KONE 6.99 Finland Engineering, Manufacturing 781 Rhenus 6.99 Germany Transportation and Logistics 782 Fazer 6.99 Finland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 783 Gi Group 6.99 Italy Business Services and Supplies 784 Renault 6.99 France Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 785 DEVK 6.99 Germany Insurance 786 BNP Paribas 6.99 France Banking and Financial Services 787 Eurospin 6.98 Italy Retail 788 Bernard Matthews 6.98 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 789 adesso 6.98 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 790 CRH 6.98 Ireland Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 791 KSB 6.98 Germany Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 792 Bpifrance 6.98 France Banking and Financial Services 793 Ladbrokes Coral 6.98 UK Travel and Leisure 794 Clonmel Enterprises 6.98 Ireland Construction 795 Telia 6.98 Sweden Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 796 Arla Foods 6.98 Denmark Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 797 BorgWarner 6.98 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 798 Raben Group 6.98 Poland Transportation and Logistics 799 AL-KO Kober 6.98 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 800 Tchibo 6.97 Germany Retail 801 Groupe ONET 6.97 France Business Services and Supplies 802 Do & Co 6.97 Austria Restaurants 803 Bankernes Edb Central 6.97 Denmark IT, Internet, Software and Services 804 Iberostar Group 6.97 Spain Travel and Leisure 805 Levi Strauss & Co 6.97 Belgium Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 806 Bombardier 6.97 UK Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 807 Valeo 6.97 France Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 808 Aramark 6.97 Ireland Business Services and Supplies 809 Axfood 6.96 Sweden Retail 810 HEMA 6.96 Netherlands Retail 811 Clece 6.96 Spain Business Services and Supplies 812 Aldi Süd 6.96 Germany Retail 813 Louis Pasteur Santé 6.96 France Healthcare (Social) 814 Dr. Oetker 6.96 Germany Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 815 Churchill Insurance 6.96 UK Insurance 816 GRDF 6.96 France Utilities 817 The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) 6.96 Germany Consulting and Accounting 818 TechnipFMC 6.96 UK Oil and Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals 819 Infosys 6.96 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 820 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group 6.96 Netherlands Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 821 Etteplan 6.96 Finland Engineering, Manufacturing 822 Bain & Company 6.95 UK Consulting and Accounting 823 Adeslas 6.95 Spain Healthcare (Social) 824 Orona 6.95 Spain Engineering, Manufacturing 825 Galenica 6.95 Switzerland Retail 826 Galeries Lafayette 6.95 France Retail 827 MAG (Manchester Airport Group) 6.94 UK Transportation and Logistics 828 Bruk-Bet 6.94 Poland Construction 829 Waterstones 6.94 UK Retail 830 Daikin 6.94 Belgium Engineering, Manufacturing 831 Dixons Carphone 6.94 UK Retail 832 Aer Lingus 6.94 Ireland Travel and Leisure 833 Landeskliniken NÖ 6.94 Austria Healthcare (Social) 834 Bechtle 6.94 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 835 TDC Group 6.94 Denmark Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 836 Huawei 6.94 Belgium Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 837 UPS (United Parcel Service) 6.94 Belgium Transportation and Logistics 838 JD Sports Fashion 6.94 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment** 839 Wihuri 6.94 Finland Manufacture and processing of materials, metals and paper 840 A.T.U 6.94 Germany Business Services and Supplies 841 Rehau 6.94 Germany Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 842 O2 Care services 6.93 France Healthcare (Social) 843 Caisse d'Epargne 6.93 France Banking and Financial Services 844 NTG Nordic Transport Group 6.93 Denmark Transportation and Logistics 845 TeamSystem 6.93 Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 846 BMI 6.93 UK Construction 847 Toyota Motor Corporation 6.93 Belgium Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 848 Schön Klinik 6.93 Germany Healthcare (Social) 849 SV Group 6.92 Switzerland Travel and Leisure 850 Marelli 6.92 Italy Automotive (Producers and Suppliers)

Footnotes * (European) Headquarters: managerial centre of the company, either for its global operations or for Europe. In most cases, headquarters corresponds with the registered main legal address of the company, yet this is not necessarily the case. Ikea, for example, has its legal head office in the Netherlands but many of the administrative functions remain in Sweden where the company was founded. ** manufacturing and retail

Methodology

The Diversity Leaders 2021 have been identified in an independent survey of more than 100,000 employees across the countries and sectors covered. In addition, Statista sought the opinions of human resources and recruitment experts.

A call to evaluate employers was published on FT.com, enabling FT readers to share their views. All respondents were also given the chance to evaluate other prominent employers in their respective industries. (To avoid any perceived conflict of interest, the Financial Times and Statista were excluded from the list of companies eligible to be ranked.)

The survey was conducted using online access panels, consisting of representative samples of the workforce in each of the 16 countries (even if companies’ headquarters are shown in the list to be elsewhere).

Without being told the purpose of the exercise, participants were asked which company or institution they worked for. Survey participants were first asked to what extent they thought their employer promoted diversity on a scale from zero to 10.

Employees were then asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation. The rate of agreement or disagreement regarding the statements was captured using a five-point Likert scale. The surveys took an average of 6-9 minutes to complete in field research conducted between April and August 2020.

To reflect the opinions of under-represented groups, the evaluations of women, the elderly, and the ethnically diverse were weighted significantly higher than others’ views. The 850 companies receiving the highest total scores made the final list of Diversity Leaders.

We look forward to further constructive dialogue with you — reports@ft.com