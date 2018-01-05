Orsted, the Danish renewables company that was rebranded from Dong Energy last year, has run into hot water with a group of descendants of the 19th-century scientist who inspired its name change.

Three direct descendants of Hans Christian Orsted, the Dane who discovered electromagnetism in 1820, are pursuing legal action against the energy group, claiming the use of a “protected” family name without consent goes against Denmark’s Companies Act.

The descendants are led by Soren Peter Orsted — a great-great-great-grandchild of the scientist — who told the Danish newspaper Berlingske that the company’s decision to use the name amounted to a “provocation” and pointed out that the scientist was independent of commercial business.

The group also includes Soren Peter Orsted’s son, Mikkel Rundin Orsted, and his sister, Mikkel Rundin Orsted.

The name is protected under Danish law given its relative rarity, according to Jens Jakob Bugge, the lawyer representing the descendants. In an email to the Financial Times, he said just over 400 people were called Orsted.

Dong, an acronym for Danish Oil and Natural Gas, decided to rebrand itself Orsted last year after striking a deal to sell its upstream oil and gas business to Ineos, the UK petrochemicals company. The company also decided to stop all use of coal, as it looked to focus on “green” technologies such as offshore wind.

Thomas Thune Andersen, chairman, said at the time that the divestment meant the name Dong was “no longer suitable for the company”.

The company said that its new name was intended to recognise HC Orsted’s “curiosity, dedication and interest in nature”.

In a light-hearted marketing campaign, the company also gave a nod to other connotations of the word Dong, saying in one advert: “We are changing our name to Orsted. Because when you hear ‘Dong’ your first thought isn’t green energy.”

Martin Barlebo, Orsted’s head of communications, said the company was confident it had the right to use the name.

“We see our choice of name as a tribute to HC Orsted and we have greatly emphasised using the name in a respectful way in relation to the scientist,” he added.

Mr Bugge said the descendants were planning to lodge a writ of summons with Denmark’s Maritime and Commercial High Court on Friday. Orsted will receive a deadline to file its defence and a court hearing will most likely take place in about 12 months.