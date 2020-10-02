US personal income dropped by 2.7 per cent in August after unemployment benefits lapsed
US personal income dropped by 2.7 per cent in August after the lapse of emergency unemployment benefits, and Brussels is suing the UK over plans to violate last year’s Brexit withdrawal agreement. Plus, the FT’s Washington bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo explains why Ohio might be the key to the US presidential election.
US personal income falls after lapse of Covid benefits
https://www.ft.com/content/314c74e3-984c-4bde-bb03-8a05622be305
Brussels launches legal action against UK over Brexit deal breach
https://www.ft.com/content/8389cc9c-3ced-47f1-a85e-710ad20468a2
The battle for Ohio: Trump tries to retain edge with working class
https://www.ft.com/content/8d3e2e6f-3f40-4d1c-905f-b2dd416d055d
Biden vs Trump: who is leading the 2020 US election polls?
https://ig.ft.com/us-election-2020/
Playboy returns to public markets through Spac deal
https://www.ft.com/content/d79065d3-b6d4-4991-9033-d48dcc383c68
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published