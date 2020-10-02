US personal income dropped by 2.7 per cent in August after unemployment benefits lapsed

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US personal income dropped by 2.7 per cent in August after the lapse of emergency unemployment benefits, and Brussels is suing the UK over plans to violate last year’s Brexit withdrawal agreement. Plus, the FT’s Washington bureau chief Demetri Sevastopulo explains why Ohio might be the key to the US presidential election.





US personal income falls after lapse of Covid benefits

https://www.ft.com/content/314c74e3-984c-4bde-bb03-8a05622be305





Brussels launches legal action against UK over Brexit deal breach

https://www.ft.com/content/8389cc9c-3ced-47f1-a85e-710ad20468a2





The battle for Ohio: Trump tries to retain edge with working class

https://www.ft.com/content/8d3e2e6f-3f40-4d1c-905f-b2dd416d055d





Biden vs Trump: who is leading the 2020 US election polls?

https://ig.ft.com/us-election-2020/





Playboy returns to public markets through Spac deal

https://www.ft.com/content/d79065d3-b6d4-4991-9033-d48dcc383c68





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.