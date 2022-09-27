China’s economic output will lag behind the rest of Asia for the first time since 1990, according to new World Bank forecasts,the Bank of England failed to reassure markets as the pound continued tumbling and the US is trying to boost access to uncensored internet in Iran. Plus, the FT’s Amy Kazmin explains why Italy chose a far-right government to lead the country in Sunday’s snap election

China growth falls behind rest of Asia for first time since 1990

Giorgia Meloni’s rightwing bloc storms to Italian election victory

Elon Musk offers Iranians uncensored internet access

Bank of England and Treasury seek to steady sterling after heavy falls

