All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Alec Leamas is the main character of which 1963 novel?

Which rapper was a member of NWA before becoming the president of Death Row Records?

What was celebrated by a Service of Thanksgiving in Westminster Abbey on June 21 1877?

According to the poem by Kipling, how does dawn come up on the road to Mandalay?

Who founded the Unification Church in 1954?

In the musical Annie, what’s the first solo song sung by Annie?

Planck’s Constant is central to which branch of physics?

In which Martin Scorsese film does Sharon Stone play the character Ginger McKenna?

“Carreaux” is the French word for which suit of cards?