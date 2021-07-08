Print this page

Gideon talks to Judith February, South African lawyer and journalist, about the case against former president Jacob Zuma. His refusal to cooperate with an inquiry into corruption during his nine years as president set a crucial test for the country’s democratic institutions. The decision to send him to prison marks a pivotal moment, says February. Clips: Eyewitness News, SABC News


