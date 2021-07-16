Dominique Lévy, art adviser and dealer

“Mnemba Island is a tiny, secluded atoll off Zanzibar with just 12 beachside bungalows. I was surrounded by nothing but coral, dolphins and the sounds of the Indian Ocean – it made for the perfect romantic getaway.” andbeyond.com

Beachside bungalows on Mnemba Island © Stevie Mann

Jake Tapper, CNN anchor and author

“St Thomas, one of the US Virgin Islands, was the first trip my wife and I took together, and it holds very special memories. We’ve since taken trips there as a family and it’s really the perfect destination; it’s not too far from the US, you can island hop, there are great restaurants, as well as adventures such as snorkelling and fishing. We haven’t had a family adventure in a long time, so when it’s safe to go, I’m looking forward to returning to Marriott’s Frenchman’s Cove resort with my kids. It has a pool slide – it’s the simple pleasures these days, right?” frenchmanscove.com

Marriott’s Frenchman’s Cove on St Thomas

Flora Soames, interior designer

“I visited St Just in Roseland church in Truro, Cornwall just before the first lockdown, while staying at Hotel Tresanton. John Betjeman called it “to some, the most beautiful churchyard in the world” – and he was spot on. It’s right on the water, gobsmackingly beautiful, and I’d love to see it at high tide.” tresanton.com

St Just in Roseland Church, Cornwall © Alamy

Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera

“Villa Feltrinelli on Lake Garda is a boutique hotel that was the last home of Mussolini. I loved the charm and serenity of the area, and the hotel was idyllic. Our days were filled with sunshine, jumping in the lake, long lunches and afternoons spent reading. The light and the surrounding mountains were just beautiful – a perfect escape.” villafeltrinelli.com

Villa Feltrinelli on Lake Garda

Becky French, creative director of Turnbull & Asser

“I can’t wait to go back to Ericeira, a fishing village about 45 minutes north of Lisbon, to surf with the teachers from Magikvanilla. It’s captured my heart – I’m even learning Portuguese now.” magikvanilla.com

The Praia dos Pescadores (Fisherman’s beach) in the village of Ericeira, Portugal © Alamy

Bill Bensley, architect

“Ceský Krumlov is a medieval town full of castles on the Vltava river in the south of the Czech Republic. I was directed to this Unesco World Heritage site by a Czech friend and we weren’t disappointed. The views of the river and Ceský Krumlov castle from our room at the historic Hotel Dvorák made the stay even more special.” hoteldvorak.com

The view from Ceský Krumlov © Alamy

Elin Kling, co-founder of Totême

“My husband and I spent a weekend on Gouverneur Beach in St Barths one spring for a friend’s birthday, and it was such an amazing place; we were on the beach, alone. There are no shops, you just bring a towel and that’s it. We stayed at a hotel nearby called Le Sereno.” serenohotels.com

Gouveneur Beach in St Barths © Alamy

Oliver Reichert, CEO of Birkenstock

“Lindsay Castle is set on the white-sand Noetzie Beach in Knysna, South Africa, and the rough Indian Ocean and the light are very dramatic. It’s very understated as castles go, but it was hand-built, stone by stone, and every beam was chosen by hand. It isn’t “luxury” in the traditional sense, but I think of it as an eagle’s nest – just a very relaxing and special place.” noetziecastles.co.za

The Knysna Castles on Noetzie Beach, South Africa © Alamy

Laura Gonzalez, interior designer

“I spent an amazing weekend at the Belmond Hotel Splendido in Portofino with my husband two years ago. You can explore the area on a little Vespa or have lunch on a private boat near San Fruttuoso Bay. La Terrazza, the hotel’s restaurant, serves the perfect tomato pasta, which they’ve named after Elizabeth Taylor. You feel like you’re back in the ’70s when you’re there. It’s timeless.” belmond.com/portofino

The Belmond Hotel Splendido, Portofino © Belmond/Mattia Aquila

Patrick Grant, menswear designer

“An unforgettable place I’ve travelled to is Ilha Grande National Park in Brazil. I stayed on Bonete Beach in a rustic cabin that is part of Pousada Canto Bravo. It was a magical place with only candlelight, no wifi and no road access. An idyllic escape.” pousadacantobravo.com.br

Bonete Beach on the island of Ilhabela © Alamy





