Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the prime minister of sleaze after allegations that friends can text him seeking special treatment. Is lobbying worse today? Plus, we discuss the collapse of the plan by big football clubs to form a European Super League, and whether politicians should get more involved in the regulation of the game. Presented by George Parker, with Robert Shrimsley, Helen Thomas, Murad Ahmed and special guest Steve Parish, chair of Crystal Palace Football Club. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner. Review clips: Parliament TV, News pool, Arsenal press office

