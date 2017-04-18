China bank overseer launches ‘regulatory windstorm’

China's new chief banking regulator has started with a bang, issuing a flurry of new policy directives during his first month aimed at the industry's knottiest problems, in line with the government’s focus this year on managing financial risk.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission has issued seven policy documents in the past 12 days, in what state news agency Xinhua is calling a “regulatory windstorm”. Some were issued publicly, while others were sent directly to banks without public disclosure.

Guo Shuqing, who took up his post in late February, is seen as a leading candidate to succeed Zhou Xiaochuan as governor of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank. Mr Zhou, 69, is already two years beyond the normal retirement age for Communist party officials and a new appointment is due within a year.

“Without a doubt, 2017 will be a big year for financial regulation. Regulation of the entire banking industry will become stricter and enforcement will become more rigorous,” Sun Binbin, chief fixed-income analyst at TF Securities in Shanghai, wrote in a note. “What we’ve seen so far is just framework. The detailed rules are yet to come.”

Several of the CBRC’s new policies focus on risks from shadow banking, notably the dizzying complexity of the high-yield investment products that banks sell to retail investors and corporations. The agency is also targeting lending between financial institutions in the interbank market. Shadow banks tap interbank funding to add leverage to wealth management products in order to offer higher yields.

Mr Guo is seen as more willing to take aggressive action than his predecessor Shang Fulin, who was already near retirement and primarily concerned with maintaining stability.

Small and mid-sized banks, which rely more heavily on wealth management and interbank business, are expected to feel the biggest hit from the latest crackdown. Mr Guo’s aggressive moves also come as President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign is shifting focus towards the financial sector.

The CBRC Is targeting complex financial structures in which funds circulate between financial assets — offering high yields to investors and generating fee income for lenders — but do not spur real economic activity by companies and households. Banks sell wealth management products in partnership with non-bank institutions such as trusts, securities companies and fund managers.

In a statement accompanying new policy guidelines this month, the CBRC pledged to “thoroughly examine and rectify the problem of transactions with too many participants, complex structures and excessively long chains, which causes funds to ‘take leave of the real and enter the virtual’.”

Mr Guo took his post at CBRC after serving as provincial governor in Shandong, China’s second most populous province, and was previously chairman of the securities regulator. He is also a former PBoC vice-governor and director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Beyond the chatter about Mr Guo as PBoC chief, another rumour is that he may take over as head of a super-regulator created through the merger of the banking, securities and insurance regulators.

A key focus of recent policy actions on shadow banking is to eliminate so-called “regulatory arbitrage” between these three agencies. Financial engineers have learnt to exploit differences between the rules that govern similar investment products depending on which regulator supervises the institution that issues the product.

Increasingly, wealth management products use “nested” structures akin to financial derivatives: a bank may sell one product based on an asset management plan from a securities company, which is in turn a derivative of a trust loan.

Such complexity makes it virtually impossible for investors to discern the identity of the final borrower or assess default risk. Complexity also creates contagion risk because a single default can inflict losses on multiple institutions with derivative exposures.

Additional reporting by Ma Nan



