Claer Barrett talks to listener Naureen about how to start investing in the stock market

In this week's episode of the Money Clinic, presenter Claer Barrett chats to Naureen, a 37-year old Londoner who has been saving money under lockdown — and now wants to start investing it in the stock market. Naureen had a wake up call when she received her annual pension statement through the post, and saw that her projected income in retirement would not even cover the basics. She is so keen to learn more about investing she has even started a vision board to inspire good financial habits - but with so much information out there, she doesn’t know where to begin. Experts Jason Butler, the FT columnist and Charlotte Brayton, financial planner at James Hambro & Partners join Claer to give their two pennies worth.





The pandemic has made everyone feel very differently about their finances — and we’ve changed our podcast to reflect this. Every week, we feature real life stories from listeners around the world (on a first names only basis) to help everyone get to grips with common financial dilemmas. If you would like to talk to Claer on a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem, and how you would like us to help.





If you want to read more about the topics covered in this week's episode, check out the following FT articles - some of which are free to read:





Even if you are not a fan of 90s rapper Vanilla Ice, Claer’s free primer on the tax advantages of investing through a stocks and shares Isa is a must-read for UK listeners: https://www.ft.com/content/684dbb86-40b4-11e9-b896-fe36ec32aece





If you want to read more about budgeting, here is another free column of Claer’s: https://on.ft.com/2WTh1PP





A more serious read for investors to get their teeth into is this piece by John Kay - How to build your own investment portfolio with £10,000: https://www.ft.com/content/24b98a82-b55e-11e6-961e-a1acd97f622d





We also heartily recommend John Kay’s book "The Long and the Short of It - A guide to finance and investment for normally intelligent people who aren’t in the industry".





Finally, Claer’s column for Mental Health Week - Worried about money? You are not alone - is free for anyone to read and share via this link: https://on.ft.com/2ZeMMWk





