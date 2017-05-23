Daily briefing: Manchester bomber ID’d, Trump-Russia and Alibaba

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Police have identified the suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, including children, in Monday night’s Manchester terrorist attack as Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old man from the city in northern England. Public records seen by the FT show that Abedi was born in Manchester and lived with his brother Ismail in one of its southern suburbs. His last listed address on UK voter rolls was raided by Manchester police on Tuesday.

The blast took place outside the Manchester Arena concert venue on Monday evening soon after a performance by US singer Ariana Grande ended, sparking panic as people rushed for the exits. Many of the 21,000 concertgoers were children and teenagers, and police say there were children among the victims. Here’s a piece on what survivors experienced. Frantic parents took to social media searching for missing children and British media broadcast a number of heart-rending pleas from parents.

The bombing was the worst terrorist incident in the UK since the 7/7 attacks in London in 2005. Police are now focusing on whether the bomber acted alone. Here is what we know so far and here are the latest live updates. (BBC, FT, Reuters, Guardian, Telegraph, Independent)

In the news

Russians in contact with Trump campaign associates The former head of the CIA told Congress that Trump associates were in touch with Russian officials last year, in the fullest official detailing yet of the basis for the FBI investigation that threatens the Trump presidency. Adding further fuel to the fire, Mr Trump reportedly asked top intelligence chiefs to play down the FBI probe into ties between his presidential campaign and Russia, which critics argue bolsters the case that he tried to obstruct justice, the sort of thing that took down Richard Nixon. Ed Luce writes that Republicans are now dreaming of a President Mike Pence. (WSJ, NYT, WaPo, FT, Slate)

India may top China in population New research by an independent US-based Chinese demographer suggests that India may have already overtaken China as the world’s most populous country because Beijing overestimated the number of births between 1990-2016 by almost 90m. If he is correct, China’s population at the end of last year was 1.29bn, compared to the government’s official figure of 1.38bn. India’s population is officially estimated at 1.33bn. (FT)

US v Fiat Chrysler The US government has filed a suit against Fiat Chrysler, accusing the Italian-American carmaker of violating diesel emissions standards but stopping short of alleging that it intentionally designed its vehicles to evade environmental testing. (FT)

Trump budget blasted Within hours of the release of Mr Trump’s first major budget, it had come under fire for basing its outlook on questionable growth assumptions and dubious accounting. The budget would cut $3.6tn, much of it from programmes that help the poor and disadvantaged, and would violate many of Mr Trump’s campaign promises. Here’s Jonathan Chait arguing the budget is “based on a $2tn math error”. (FT, WaPo, NYMag)

Former South Korean leader’s trial begins Former president Park Geun-hye has made her first court appearance over a corruption scandal that brought down her presidency. She cut a forlorn figure standing before judges, who asked her occupation. “I don’t have any,” she replied. (Reuters, FT)

Flying (and eating) on bitcoin Peach Aviation, a low-cost Japanese airline, is the latest carrier to accept bitcoin. The crypto currency has been used by a handful of eastern European airlines for several years, and virtual currencies are becoming more popular in Japan. Regulations there were changed earlier this year, legitimising bitcoin as a form of fund settlement. Even Fidelity is getting on the action, allowing employees to use the currency at the company canteen. (FT, NAR)

No deal for Greece Seven hours of talks on Monday ended without a deal on debt relief for Greece — mainly because Athens, Germany and the IMF could not agree on the next stages of the €86bn bailout. It leaves the euro area locked in a race against time to finish the negotiations before Greece faces crippling repayment deadlines in July. (FT)

The day ahead

Fed minutes The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its May 2-3 monetary policy meeting, when it decided the US economy’s slowdown was likely to be temporary and signalled that it remained on course to raise interest rates next month. Investors will be keen to hear the Fed balance sheet details. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

California’s driverless car gold rush Money is flooding into autonomous car start-ups. For the sector’s evangelists, questions about business models miss the point. (FT)

Jared Kushner's other real estate empire A deeply reported look at the less glamorous holdings of one of the most powerful people in Washington — the president’s son-in-law and most trusted adviser — reveals impoverished tenants complaining about a landlord they say is neglectful and litigious. (FT)

Alibaba’s do-it-yourself globalisation A deep dive on the Chinese ecommerce company, whose tentacles reach into almost every aspect of life in the country. It is the world’s leader in ecommerce — ahead of eBay and Amazon in terms of global users — and the company’s dizzying international ambitions include breaking down trade barriers. But the biggest challenge facing Alibaba, ironically, is copycats at home. (FT)

Why are Nigeria’s Chibok girls in custody? News that 82 of the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants had been released earlier this month brought enormous relief to their families. But they were only allowed to see their daughters after a fortnight for a brief meeting, after which the girls were returned to a government-run rehabilitation centre without explanation, raising questions over whether they sympathise with their former captors. (FT)

The Dickensian profession that pays $650k a year Welcome to the exquisitely English (and wildly lucrative) world of London clerks, the men and women – hustlers one and all – who connect solicitors and barristers and, in many ways, run the British court system. (Bloomberg)

Drones transform working lives From archaeology to farming, here is how the unmanned aircraft are transforming the world of work. (FT)

The accusation Katie Spencer Tetz’s father went to prison for nearly two decades for raping her and her brothers — so why couldn’t she remember it? (The Marshall Project)

Video of the day

What is a special counsel? Sam Fleming explains the role played by former director of the FBI, Robert Mueller, as special counsel investigating the alleged collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. (FT)