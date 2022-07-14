A trio of FT investment writers won recognition at the annual Headline Money Awards in London this week, beating a shortlist of their peers on national newspapers.

Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor, was named commentator of the year for her Serious Money column in FT Weekend — the third time she has been awarded the accolade.

“Fascinating subjects, well written and engaging,” said one judge. “She puts the situation into perspective for readers and gives them useful knowledge.”

Laurence Fletcher, the FT’s hedge fund correspondent, and Tommy Stubbington, markets correspondent, won ESG story of the year for an in-depth report about ESG funds buying up sovereign debt of oppressive regimes.

“Excellent journalism and great to see this entry with a focus on human rights in a shortlist dominated by the ‘e’ and climate,” one judge commented.