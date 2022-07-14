Claer Barrett collects her trophy from Varda Bachrach, head of communications at TipRanks, and awards host Kerry Godliman
Claer Barrett, centre, collects her trophy from Varda Bachrach, head of communications at TipRanks, left, and awards host Kerry Godliman

FT reporters

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

A trio of FT investment writers won recognition at the annual Headline Money Awards in London this week, beating a shortlist of their peers on national newspapers.

Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor, was named commentator of the year for her Serious Money column in FT Weekend — the third time she has been awarded the accolade.

“Fascinating subjects, well written and engaging,” said one judge. “She puts the situation into perspective for readers and gives them useful knowledge.”

Laurence Fletcher, the FT’s hedge fund correspondent, and Tommy Stubbington, markets correspondent, won ESG story of the year for an in-depth report about ESG funds buying up sovereign debt of oppressive regimes.

“Excellent journalism and great to see this entry with a focus on human rights in a shortlist dominated by the ‘e’ and climate,” one judge commented.

Get alerts on Newspaper industry when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article