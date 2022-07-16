In this week’s episode, we’ll delve into the two classes of contenders to be the next UK prime minister: the frontrunners and the outsiders. Political editor George Parker and associate editor Stephen Bush will discuss former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is in pole position, and the surprise surge of Penny Mordaunt. Plus, chief political correspondent Jim Pickard and columnist Camilla Cavendish will look at the three other remaining candidates, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

