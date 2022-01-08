Economics class: North-south divide emerges as UK electric vehicle sales hit record high
Specification:
Market failure, demand & supply, subsidies, basic economic problem, sustainability
Distinguish between:
Marginal private cost;
Marginal social cost; and
Marginal external cost
‘The UK government wants to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030.’ Identify the market failures associated with petrol and diesel car journeys
Using a market failure diagram, analyse the effect of the government’s consumer plug-in grant for electric vehicles
‘It’s a massive ambition to get the entire market and if you are going to achieve this, you need to use every lever at your disposal.’ Discuss the pros and cons associated with the switch to an electric vehicle
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
