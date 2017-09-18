South Africa’s descent into despotism must stop

In recent months, Brazil and South Korea have shown how far countries can go in the fight against corruption. No one, not even the president, has been above the law. If South Africa is to ensure that “state capture” — the harnessing of public resources for private ends — does not ultimately lead to state failure, it must follow suit, and soon.

Thanks to the courageous efforts of civil society groups such as Corruption Watch and Save South Africa, the grubby nexus between the Gupta family business empire and President Jacob Zuma’s administration has come into sharper focus. So too has the part played by international firms such as Bell Pottinger, KPMG and McKinsey. The Gupta scandal has robbed the country of its post-apartheid lustre and exposed how far the integrity of government institutions, including the national prosecutor’s office, has been undermined.

Reversing this rot is the most important challenge South Africa has faced since the dismantling of white minority rule. Not so long ago, under Nelson Mandela, much of the African continent looked to its southernmost nation to help lift it from the yoke of corruption and oppression. The question now is how far the country can descend before it replicates the looting and rent extraction that has ruined so many other African states.

Under Mr Zuma South Africa has become poorer, jobs have become scarcer, the rand has fallen, and its credit rating has been downgraded to junk. South Africans are more divided and frustrated than they have been at any time since the dawn of black majority rule in 1994. It has been a slow-burning disaster, but one that becomes more explosive the longer it goes on. Today, top businessmen invoke Venezuela in the same breath as South Africa.

At the outset of his rule, Mr Zuma was already compromised by hundreds of counts of corruption related to a 1999 arms deal. Any residual credibility has been long since been stripped away. Patronage networks have become central to the ruling African National Congress’s raison d’être. Graft has infected all levels of the state.

For some businesses, the temptation is to go along to get along. But there is a point at which adjusting to local conditions risks enabling corruption. The UK-based public relations company Bell Pottinger overstepped that mark with a racially divisive campaign to support the Guptas, and collapsed last week. The case of KPMG appears equally questionable. External auditors are meant to certify basic standards of corporate governance. Yet KPMG is alleged to have done the opposite, not only neglecting to raise the alarm over nefarious activities of Gupta-linked businesses, but turning a blind eye to the use of public funds to pay for a private wedding. McKinsey, the consultancy firm, is also facing questions about its advisory role with a Gupta-linked company.

South African activists have spotted the reputational vulnerability of these international firms. At a time when no South Africans, least of all the president, or indeed the Guptas, have been held to account, they are wise to take aim in this direction. As Bell Pottinger discovered, co-operating with a corrupt system can put global operations at risk. At some point, western jurisdictions should also exert pressure by holding those companies who may have transgressed the law to account.

Mr Zuma may already have stacked the system sufficiently to ensure his kind remains in power. But there are still sparks of resistance. They must be encouraged if South Africa is to avoid a descent into despotism.