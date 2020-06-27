Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson announced this week that July 4 would be the UK’s Independence Day, when swaths of the economy would reopen. But is the prime minister moving too fast and going against scientific and medical advice? Plus, we discuss why Labour leader Keir Starmer sacked Rebecca Long-Bailey from his shadow cabinet, and why Mark Sedwill and Robert Jenrick are both in trouble. Presented by Sebastian Payne with Robert Shrimsley, Sarah Neville, George Parker and Jim Pickard. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare.

