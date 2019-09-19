Three former top executives at the Tokyo Electric Power Co have been found not guilty of professional negligence resulting in injury or death in a trial relating to the 2011 disaster at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station.

According to local reports, the Tokyo district court ruled in favour of the three men: former Tepco chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata and former deputy presidents Ichiro Takekuro and Sakae Muto.

The judgement makes it unlikely that anybody will ever be found criminally liable over the meltdown of three nuclear plants and the resulting evacuation of thousands of families, many of which have been unable to return.

The three men are the only people who have been charged in relation to the disaster, which occurred when a massive earthquake triggered a tsunami, overwhelming flood defences and knocking out cooling pumps at the nuclear plant.

Crucial issues in the case were whether the men were warned of the risk of a tsunami that was higher than the plant’s seawall and whether they could have acted to avert the disaster if they had followed such warnings.