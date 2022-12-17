Aylin Bayhan

Emilia Wickstead embroidered satin Tara top, £1,615

Carl Auböck brass walnut paperweight, £172, abask.com

Burberry crystal and velvet mini TB shoulder pouch, £1,390

Lorenzi Milano mother-of-pearl caviar set, £443, mrporter.com

Carolina Herrera paillette-embellished tulle top, £2,685, net-a-porter.com

Dior Micro Lady Dior bag and Dior Jardin d’Hiver embroidered small trunk, POA

Jil Sander velvet dress, £1,220, net-a-porter.com

Annoushka gold and freshwater-pearl French Hook earrings, £990

Choé Candles Christmas Spirit Spicy Cinnamon candle, £68.70, amagiccabinet.com

The House steel Milano electric radiator, £4,680

Vever gold and diamond single Ginkgo earring, €1,390

Greg Natale ceramic Grace vase, £525, amara.com

Louis Vuitton tweed dress, £3,400

Zeus+Dione brass candlestick holders, €175 for set

Pottery & Poetry porcelain salad bowl, £98, libertylondon.com

Vincenzo De Cotiis brass DC1409 lamp, POA, carpentersworkshopgallery.com

Palomas Palets d’Or chocolates, €39 for box of 27

