Google is allegedly using hidden web pages that feed the personal data of its users to advertisers, circumventing EU privacy regulations that require consent and transparency. Madhumita Murgia, the FT's European technology correspondent, discusses the implications for both privacy and competition with Malcolm Moore.





Conributors: Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, and Madhumita Murgia, European technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

