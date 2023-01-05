18 ways to style it at the gym
Bowflex steel and rubber SelectTech adjustable dumbbell, £229, powerhouse-fitness.co.uk
Outdoor Voices recycled-mesh shorts, £45, mrporter.com
Do-Win suede and mesh weightlifting shoes, $130, roguefitness.com
Louis Vuitton cotton-mix Christopher jump rope, £530
Waterrower ash and leather NOHrD SwingWeights Tower, £589, fitnessoptions.co.uk
Therabody foam Theragun wave roller, £125, cultbeauty.co.uk
Hock design walnut and stainless-steel Loft dumbbells, £495, luxdeco.com
Adidas polyester and mesh Aeroready training gloves, £43
Herno padded wool vest, €495, mytheresa.com
Jacob Bek foot massage balance board, €89
The North Face mesh and polyester duffel bag, £115, mrporter.com
Moncler ribbed stretch-jersey Grenoble base layer, £375, mrporter.com
Eric Flag beech and steel Push Up Bars, £38.55, amazon.co.uk
CZXFitness oak Water Rowing Machine with Bluetooth monitor, £699
Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 true wireless earphones, £279.99
Le Gramme silver and diamond Le 7 bracelet, £865, mrporter.com
Waterdrop stainless-steel 400ml tumbler, £29.90
Biocol Labs Something For Immunity ampoules, £20, endclothing.com
