As a rule, the less I can get away with packing, the better. That’s doubly true for festivals, where you’ve got to fit your accommodation in your luggage as well, so space-saving shortcuts are a must.

HTSI junior sub editor Chris Allnutt at Glastonbury in June

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2022 © Getty Images

Grüum Skyda Daily Defence Lotion

Grüum Skyda Daily Defence Lotion, £9 for 50ml

Combining an SPF and moisturiser with one product, such as British brand Grüum’s Skyda Daily Defence Lotion, means one less thing to remember. Developed with dermatologists, this SPF50 cream is fragrance-free and enriched with vitamin E to help protect skin against the effects of air pollution. £9 for 50ml, gruum.com

Nitecore NB10000 power bank

Nitecore NB10000 power bank, £50

There’s no excuse for a car battery-sized power bank when lightweight, carbon-fibre models like the Nitecore NB10000 are available. Its 10,000mAh capacity is enough for at least two full charges of most modern smartphones even though, at 150g, it weighs less than an iPhone 13. £50, knivesandtools.co.uk

Rab Kinetic Ultra waterproof men’s jacket

Rab Kinetic Ultra waterproof men’s jacket, £180

There’s a lot to be said for super-compact waterproofs, even if in my experience the more cumbersome the kit, the less likely it is to actually rain. This lightweight waterproof jacket from Rab is designed for mountain ascents but is highly breathable and has a roll-away hood, so would work just as well during the Glastonbury drizzle. £180, rab.equipment

Pangea bamboo Eco Towel 2.0

Pangea bamboo Eco Towel 2.0, from £47

If the weather proves more downpour than drizzle, you’ll be thankful you brought a towel. Pangea’s carbon-negative weaves are made from 100 per cent bamboo, and they absorb more water than microfibre and dry faster than cotton. From £47, pangeamovement.com

Ilford XP2 Super single-use camera

Ilford XP2 Super single-use camera, £10.99

Rather than risk a proper camera at festivals, I like to take a cheap disposable: confused, grainy shots speak to the mood far better than patient, in-focus photography ever could, and this Ilford model shoots in black and white to make everything look effortlessly artful. Ilford XP2 Super single-use camera, £10.99, boots.com

Jacquemus Melo short-sleeved shirt

Jacquemus Melo short-sleeved shirt, €145

Much more colourful is this shirt from French brand Jacquemus. Call its sunny, floral-print design manifesting or just plain wishful thinking – either way you’ll be much easier to spot in a crowd. Melo short-sleeve shirt, €145, jacquemus.com

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 running shoes

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Gore-Tex trainers, £134.95

Your sensible self will bring a pair of wellies, but after several hours of standing stageside with nothing but rubber between you and the ground, you might wish you’d brought something a little more forgiving. The Gore-Tex version of Nike’s Pegasus Trail 3 shoes adds a waterproof layer to its React foam cushioning, perfect for that sprint back to the tent before the mud thickens. Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Gore-Tex, £134.95, nike.com