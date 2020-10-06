Donald Trump’s doctor warned that the president was not yet “out of the woods”
Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday evening after three days of hospital treatment for coronavirus, although his doctor warned that the president was not yet “out of the woods”. Plus, the IMF is instructing rich countries to spend on infrastructure, and a court case over trade secrets between two South Korean companies could affect the future of electric cars in the United States.
Donald Trump returns to White House after three days in hospital
https://www.ft.com/content/4909a63c-8f7d-4621-9fba-73b5dac2ee5c
IMF calls on rich nations to boost public investment
https://www.ft.com/content/fc7ad858-0fdd-401e-bce5-796a8353ba30
Stakes are high in bitter battle over battery secrets
https://www.ft.com/content/98678ea4-7eba-4873-8815-47b0efe7c9df
