Catalonia’s referendum battle shifts to cyber space

Images of armed riot police dragging voters away from Catalonian polling stations dominated the airwaves and social media on Sunday — but police say the real battle over the region’s independence referendum was taking place in cyber space.

Less than an hour before voting started in the morning, the Catalan government announced that people would be allowed to vote at any polling station they found open in the region.

The move was intended to outmanoeuvre Madrid’s full-blown attempt to close down the vote and permit people in areas where police had closed down the referendum to go elsewhere.

As part of its initiative, the Catalan government created a “universal census” of the entire electoral register and gave all of the region’s 2,300 voting stations access to it. People who voted could, at least in theory, be ticked off one single online register in real time.

But hours later the Spanish interior ministry said that police had used cyber attacks to shut down the universal census. As a result, they said, there was no way to tell if people had voted more than once, sapping the legitimacy of the referendum.

“With the census dropped, any vote, regardless of origin or place of residence, would also be accepted,” the ministry said on Twitter.

However, at some polling booths in Barcelona in Sunday, organisers said they still had access to the census, suggesting the blackout was not perfect. One vote organiser told the Financial Times that access to it was “patchy”.

In other voting stations, police were simply blocking internet access completely, say organisers.

In response, many polling stations went back to basics. In several across the region voters were showing their national identification cards and filling in forms — leaving the Catalan government with the challenging task of cross-checking votes afterwards.

Regardless of the potential for double voting, Sunday’s election was already a long way from a regular referendum. Spain’s top court has ruled the vote illegal, since the constitution says the country is indivisible and that only the central government can call referendums.

The Spanish authorities’ accompanying crackdown limited campaigning before the vote. The law setting up the referendum was rushed through the Catalan parliament. There is no official electoral commission overseeing the poll.

Officials elsewhere in Europe have made clear that only the results of a legal referendum would be recognised.

But Catalan separatists are hoping to use this vote to give momentum to their independence agenda. Madrid is trying to stop that. The possibility of widespread double voting will be a weapon to be used by Spanish authorities in the public relations battle to come over how successful the vote has been.