Donald Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin has prompted scrutiny and caused controversy, as has US sanctions against Moscow and a Forbes list of Russian oligarchs republished by the US Treasury. However, the US president’s policies on Russia may become clearer when he meets the Russian leader and attends the Nato summit, says Courtney Weaver. Will Putin play his cards right, or will Trump outplay the strongman? Produced by Molly Mintz