Photography by Benjamin Bouchet. Set design by Lilly Marthe Ebener. Edit by Honey Elias

Cartier mother-of-pearl, coral, diamond and pink-gold Peau de Croco necklace, POA
Chopard diamond and Fairmined-certified ethical gold ring and earrings, from the Ice Cube capsule collection by Marion Cotillard, both POA
Chaumet rock crystal, sugarloaf hawk’s eye, diamond and gold Trésors d’Ailleurs Artemisia ring, POA
Chanel diamond and yellow- and white-gold Soleil de Chanel transformable ring (seen in two parts), €33,700
Boucheron onyx, diamond and white-gold Damier Cabochon ring, £51,500. Bucherer diamond and white-gold B Dimension necklace, £39,600
Van Cleef & Arpels onyx, chrysoprase, diamond and gold Bouton d’Or necklace, £80,500. Louis Vuitton diamond and gold Volt earrings, £14,600. Tiffany & Co Schlumberger enamel and gold Croisillon bracelet, £28,300
Van Cleef & Arpels onyx, chrysoprase, diamond and gold Bouton d'Or necklace, £80,500. Louis Vuitton diamond and gold Volt earrings, £14,600. Tiffany & Co Schlumberger enamel and gold Croisillon bracelet, £28,300 © Benjamin Bouchet. Stylist's assistant, Adèle Arnaud. With thanks to Jeff Miller

