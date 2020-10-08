Photography by Benjamin Bouchet. Set design by Lilly Marthe Ebener. Edit by
Honey Elias
October 8, 2020
Print this page
Cartier mother-of-pearl, coral, diamond and pink-gold Peau de Croco necklace, POA © Benjamin Bouchet
Chopard diamond and Fairmined-certified ethical gold ring and earrings, from the Ice Cube capsule collection by Marion Cotillard, both POA © Benjamin Bouchet
Chaumet rock crystal, sugarloaf hawk’s eye, diamond and gold Trésors d’Ailleurs Artemisia ring, POA © Benjamin Bouchet
Chanel diamond and yellow- and white-gold Soleil de Chanel transformable ring (seen in two parts), €33,700 © Benjamin Bouchet
Boucheron onyx, diamond and white-gold Damier Cabochon ring, £51,500. Bucherer diamond and white-gold B Dimension necklace, £39,600 © Benjamin Bouchet
Van Cleef & Arpels onyx, chrysoprase, diamond and gold Bouton d’Or necklace, £80,500. Louis Vuitton diamond and gold Volt earrings, £14,600. Tiffany & Co Schlumberger enamel and gold Croisillon bracelet, £28,300 © Benjamin Bouchet. Stylist’s assistant, Adèle Arnaud. With thanks to Jeff Miller
Get alerts on Jewellery when a new story is published
Get alerts