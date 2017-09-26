Nervous Bombardier workers in Belfast await competition ruling

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Thousands of workers in Belfast were “holding their breath” on Tuesday ahead of a ruling by the US authorities over claims by Boeing that rival aircraft maker Bombardier has received unfair state subsidies for the development of its newest passenger jet.

Boeing has accused Bombardier of illegal dumping after the Canadian company struck a $5.6bn deal last year to sell 175 C Series jets to Delta Air Lines, a US carrier.

The leading US aerospace and defence company alleges Bombardier was able to sell the jets at prices below the cost of production as a result of state subsidies from Canada and the UK.

A preliminary ruling by the US Department of Commerce on Boeing’s complaint is expected on Tuesday.

A finding against Bombardier could have grave consequences for the company, which has twice been bailed out with public funds in Canada after costs spiralled on the C Series project. The jet is meant to break the duopoly enjoyed by Boeing and arch rival Airbus in the manufacturing of short-haul passenger jets.

The row between Boeing and Bombardier also threatens to spark a trade war between Canada and the US, and has created tensions with the UK.

British prime minister Theresa May last week appealed to US president Donald Trump to intervene in the dispute, that, among other things, could put thousands of jobs at risk at Bombardier’s factory in Belfast, which makes aircraft wings.

On Tuesday, an official with the Unite trade union told the Labour party conference in Brighton that Bombardier workers in Belfast were “holding their breath” over the company’s future, and called on the government to intervene to protect the jobs.

Tony Burke, assistant general secretary of Unite, said: “The prime minister and the government need to make it clear to Trump they will not stand back and watch our members’ jobs and our communities threatened like this.”

The future of Bombardier’s Belfast factory has become suffused in politics after Mrs May’s Conservatives lost their majority in parliament and struck up an alliance with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party.

George Burnside, a steward at the factory, said the atmosphere at the plant was subdued. “You can feel the fear in the factory,” he added.

James Brokenshire, the UK Northern Ireland secretary, insisted that the public support given by London to Bombardier — a “repayable launch investment” for the C Series programme — was lawful and legitimate.

Owen Smith, the shadow Northern Ireland secretary, said the government should use its “economic and commercial leverage with Boeing” to try to secure the future of Bombardier’s Belfast plant.

London’s leverage is less extensive than it might be, however, given that the UK has no pending military contracts with Boeing.

Analysts have suggested the UK could cut back its expected order for a further 12 Apache attack helicopters made by Boeing, after signing a $400m contract for 38 aircraft last year. Britain will also soon need to replenish its ageing fleet of Chinook heavy-lift helicopters made by Boeing.

Bombardier employs more than 4,000 people at its Belfast factory. “It would be devastating to the Northern Irish economy if Bombardier were to be in any way jeopardised by this dispute,” said Mr Smith.

Boeing’s allegations of unfair state subsidies for Bombardier come after the company secured financial support from Canada’s federal authorities, Québec’s provincial administration and the UK government.

Additional reporting by Peggy Hollinger