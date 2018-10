Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The FT’s Patti Waldmeir reports from Missouri - a key battleground in the US mid-term elections. Black voters are a tiny minority in the mid-western state, but African-American leaders are hoping that a high turnout by black voters could give the Democratic Senate candidate an edge.





Read Patti's article here





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor and Patti Waldmeir, North America correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon