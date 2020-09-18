All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who succeeded Theresa May as home secretary when May became prime minister? In 2016, Ladbrokes acquired which rival bookmaking chain? Last month, which airline announced the closure of its bases at Stansted, Southend and Newcastle? Which science-fiction TV series starred Joanna Lumley and David McCallum as a pair of extraterrestrial “time agents”? © Everett Collection Inc/Alamy The actor Lucy Davis (above) from The Office, The Archers and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the daughter of which comedian? What’s the only number one single by the Kaiser Chiefs? Which bestselling 1999 novel by Tracy Chevalier is set in 17th-century Holland? What nickname for Ireland first appeared in William Drennan’s 1795 poem “When Erin First Rose”? Which James Bond film features the female characters Tiffany Case and Plenty O’Toole? © Neil Setchfield - Vintage/Alamy In British comics, which character was created to be the female equivalent of Dennis the Menace (above)?

Click here for the answers