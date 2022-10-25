Direct air carbon capture is seen by many as a godsend. But in spite of the hype, it has only been able to take a minuscule amount of carbon out of the atmosphere. FT columnist Pilita Clark travels to Iceland to understand if it can scale up fast enough to have an impact and asks whether the technology could just enable fossil fuel companies to prolong their life.

Check out stories and up-to-the-minute news from the Technology team at ft.com/technology

Presented by Pilita Clark. Edwin Lane is senior producer. Produced by Josh Gabert-Doyon. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design by Breen Turner and Samantha Giovinco, with original music from Metaphor Music. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.