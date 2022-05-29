Geography class: UN envoy ‘unable to assess’ scale of Xinjiang repression
Specification:
Power and borders
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
UN envoy ‘unable to assess’ scale of Xinjiang repression
Outline the background to the persecution of the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang province of China
‘The inability of the UN to fully investigate human rights abuses in China shows the limitations of global governance.’ Discuss
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
