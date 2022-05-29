This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Power and borders

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

UN envoy ‘unable to assess’ scale of Xinjiang repression

Outline the background to the persecution of the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang province of China

‘The inability of the UN to fully investigate human rights abuses in China shows the limitations of global governance.’ Discuss

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun