Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Power and borders

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

UN envoy ‘unable to assess’ scale of Xinjiang repression

  • Outline the background to the persecution of the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang province of China

  • ‘The inability of the UN to fully investigate human rights abuses in China shows the limitations of global governance.’ Discuss

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article