Stocks in Europe and the US dropped on Wednesday as Germany and France re-entered lockdowns

Stocks in Europe and the US dropped on Wednesday as Germany and France re-entered lockdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus. The FT’s Michael Peel explains how the European Commission is handling the latest wave of the virus. Plus, investors worry about its spread in Europe and the US, and China’s leadership discusses the country’s next Five-Year Plan.





Germany and France impose fresh curbs to slow Covid-19 spread

US stocks close down 3.5% as Covid concern mounts

Chinese leadership meets to set policy direction for next 5 years

