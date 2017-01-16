Australia condemns Japanese whaling resumption in Southern Ocean

Canberra has publicly rebuked Tokyo for resuming whaling in the Southern Ocean following the publication of photographs showing a dead Minke whale slumped on the deck of a Japanese factory fishing vessel.

The images, taken by environmental activist group Sea Shepherd, are the first to be published since the UN’s International Court of Justice ruled in 2014 that Japan had violated a global moratorium on whaling.

Josh Frydenberg, Australia’s environment minister, said the government was deeply disappointed that Japan had returned to the Southern Ocean to undertake so-called scientific whaling.

“Australia is opposed to all forms of commercial and so-called scientific whaling. It is not necessary to kill whales in order to study them,” he said.

“We will continue our efforts in the International Whaling Commission to strongly oppose commercial whaling and so-called scientific whaling, uphold the moratorium on commercial whaling and to promote whale conservation.”

The whale after being covered once the crew had spotted Sea Shepherd's helicopter © AFP

The International Whaling Commission placed a global moratorium on commercial whaling of all species on 1985 due to concerns about a slump in whale populations. However, some exemptions enabled Japan to hunt a limited number of whales for scientific purposes.

Australia took a case to the International Court of Justice with the support of New Zealand against the practice of scientific whaling, which the court ruled on in 2014.

“Japan has violated the moratorium on commercial whaling in each of the years during which it has set catch limits above zero for minke whales, fin whales and humpback whales,” the court concluded.

Japan subsequently cancelled its 2014-2015 Antarctic hunt after the ICJ’s decision, but resumed whaling last year.

Sea Shepherd, a long-time and controversial campaigner against whaling, resumed tracking the Japanese whaling fleet in Antarctic waters this summer. Its activists took photographs of the dead whale on board the vessel, Nisshinicr Maru, from a helicopter on Sunday.

Sea Shepherd said the vessel was operating inside an Australian whale sanctuary, which is located in waters off Australian Antarctica Territory — an area Japan does not recognise as Australian territory. It said the Japanese crew had rushed to hide the dead whale from sight when its helicopter was spotted.

“The fact the Japanese crew went to cover up their harpoons and the dead minke whale on deck just shows that they know what they’re doing is wrong,” says Wyanda Lublink, captain of MY Steve Irwin, Sea Shepherd patrol boat.

“They know they are in contempt of the ruling of the International Court of Justice and the Australian Federal Court. How can the Australian government ignore these actions when the majority of Australians condemn what they are doing?”

The tough criticism of Tokyo comes just two days after Malcolm Turnbull, Australia’s prime minister, held constructive talks with Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister on strengthening both countries’ trade and defence ties.



Conservatives in Japan, including Mr Abe, defend whaling as a Japanese tradition and say the Antarctic hunts are legal and too small in scope to damage recovering whale populations.

Japanese ships had killed at least 3,600 minke, fin and other whales since 1995 under the programme, which purports to study issues such as whales’ migratory patterns and their impact on ocean ecosystems.

Critics point out that the whales’ meat is sold commercially, a practice allowed under the research exception but one that has left Japan vulnerable to questions about its motives.