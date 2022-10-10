The debate about Hans Niemann, 19, has continued as the $265,000 US championship in St Louis approaches half-way. The teenager was earlier named as a likely cheat by world champion Magnus Carlsen, who withdrew from the prestigious Sinquefield Cup then forfeited an online game after one move in a protest against the American’s inclusion. The website chess.com reported that the Californian had probably cheated more than 100 times online.

After Sunday’s fifth championship round (of 13) Niemann’s 2.5/5 total (a win, three draws and a loss) was slightly worse than statistical expectation, at the level of the world top 100 rather than the top 40, but that difference was down to the normal ebb and flow of tournament chess.

Niemann’s actual games have been uncontroversial, but they have sparked some notable offboard action. Before the tournament began, the St Louis organisers invested several thousand dollars in beefing up their security systems with metal detecting wands, radio frequency scanners, and even scanners that check for silicon devices. Spectators were banned apart from a handful of organisers and media. There is a 30-minute delay on the live internet broadcast, to counter any possibility of computer analysis of the current position being passed to a player.

Reaction from the other competitors at St Louis was at first hostile to Niemann, who, after his round one win against the youngest entrant Christopher Yoo, 15, gave a truncated post-game interview: “It was such a beautiful game that I don’t need to describe it”. This was viewed as disrespectful, and the former world No2 Fabiano Caruana added that “the 2022 Disrespect Championship is just warming up”.

The tension eased later as events on the board took centre stage. In a shock result, Awonder Liang, 19, used the 19th-century Scotch Gambit to defeat the world No9 Levon Aronian.

After five of the 13 rounds and going into Monday’s rest day, Caruana leads on 3.5/5 by half a point. Liang is tied for second, and Niemann is in a multiple tie for fourth. The championship resumes on Tuesday (7.30pm BST) and is free and live to watch at uschesschamps.com.

Chess’s world governing body, Fide, has convened an inquiry team which is expected to report back within weeks. It could rebuke Carlsen for withdrawing from the Sinquefield Cup after losing to Niemann with no hard evidence of cheating.

Fide’s required standard of proof is over 99 per cent, and its anti-cheating specialist Professor Ken Regan has already declared that he found no evidence against Niemann, so significant action seems unlikely unless a smoking gun emerges in the next few weeks.

At the other extreme, there have been calls for proven cases of cheating in online games to lead to a ban from over-the-board chess. But although online cheating forms a tiny percentage of games played, the number of cases is still huge and would overwhelm over-the-board administrators. Playing a chess game online is extremely simple. Try it for yourself at lichess.org.

At this time, the best guess is that the situation may develop into an uneasy stalemate. Niemann’s current performance at St Louis makes it sure that he will be recognised among the world top 50-100, but improbable that he will reach the top 10 or 20, so he and Carlsen can continue to avoid each other. Beyond that, the American’s opportunities will be more limited, but he only risks a ban from over the board chess if concrete evidence emerges against him.

Puzzle 2490

Wesley So v Viktor Laznicka, New Delhi 2011. White to move and win. The current US champion’s queen looks in danger, with an extra threat to White’s f4 knight. How did So escape?

