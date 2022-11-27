© Lars Baron/Getty Images
Specification:

  • International business

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

How cricket-crazy Pakistan became a major football factory

  • Assess the importance of a skilled labour force to a sporting goods manufacturer when deciding on an international production location

  • Explain how specialisation for a business such as MB Malik can lead to a competitive advantage

  • Explain one factor that has contributed to the growth of Pakistan’s IT sector

  • Assess the likely trade off between profit and ethics for a business such as Adidas when deciding where to outsource production of sporting goods

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

