Business class: How cricket-crazy Pakistan became a major football factory
International business
Assess the importance of a skilled labour force to a sporting goods manufacturer when deciding on an international production location
Explain how specialisation for a business such as MB Malik can lead to a competitive advantage
Explain one factor that has contributed to the growth of Pakistan’s IT sector
Assess the likely trade off between profit and ethics for a business such as Adidas when deciding where to outsource production of sporting goods
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
