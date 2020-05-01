Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Football’s Premier League, alongside organisers of the UK’s biggest sports such as cricket, rugby and horseracing, will begin talks on Friday to plot a return to action that was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief medical officers at British sporting bodies are due to meet government officials to discuss the practicalities of holding events in “bio-secure” locations once lockdown measures are eased.

People briefed on preparatory talks said the Premier League appeared to be gearing up to resume before other competitions. On Friday, the league’s 20 member clubs will discuss plans to hold games in empty stadiums as early as June 8 — a move that sacrifices ticketing income but would ensure payment of the remainder of this season’s broadcasting contracts worth £762m.

Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, told fans in a recent online forum: “We’re not necessarily happy about [playing without spectators]. Clearly football requires our fans in the stadium for it to be complete, but public health must come first.”

The government has thrown its weight behind the restart plans, with Oliver Dowden, UK culture secretary, telling parliament that talks have begun about “getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community”.

As talks progress, hurdles remain.

Some Premier League clubs are concerned about plans to hold matches at only “approved” venues, which could be away from home grounds, according to people familiar with the discussions. While hurting a team’s home advantage, it could also undermine each club’s advertising deals such as for digital signage around pitches during televised matches.

There are also “sensitive” negotiations with the Premier League’s biggest pay-TV broadcasters, Sky and BT. They are losing tens of millions of pounds a month from customers pausing subscriptions due to the lack of live sport, according to people close to their businesses. Both are also in similar talks with other sports bodies; Sky holds rights to English cricket and Formula One, while BT screens Premiership rugby.

The pay-TV operators are resistant to calls to allow rival broadcasters, including the BBC or Amazon, to screen the 45 non-televised games of the remaining 92 Premier League matches. Sky and BT executives argue that, if required, they can show additional games and do not want their business models undermined or give customers a reason to cancel subscriptions.

Schalke players at a training session this week. Germany’s Bundesliga is set to be the first big European football competition to resume play © FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

There are also doubts over how to implement medical protocols required to stage games. On Tuesday Michel D’Hooghe, medical committee chair at Fifa, international football’s governing body, said he was “sceptical” that competitive football could safely resume play for many more weeks. Executives at leading clubs worry fans will congregate outside stadiums during matches.

“If the driver of this is public health and safety and wellbeing of the players, the managers, the other employees, the stadium employees and the public, there’s just no way to do it,” said Terry Mulligan, an emergency physician and adjunct professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

France’s prime minister Édouard Philippe announced on Tuesday that professional football could not return before September, fearing this could contribute to a second wave of coronavirus.

He declared the French football season was over — a move that shocked clubs in the top tier Ligue 1, which are set to lose €300m-€400m, according to consultancy KPMG. While other big leagues such as Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A still intend to complete their seasons, those in the Netherlands, Scotland and Argentina have ended theirs.

British sports officials have been encouraged by efforts at Germany’s Bundesliga, which is set to be the first big European football competition to resume play in May and is seen as a blueprint for football’s return.

I have never been as aware of the medical infrastructure and capability in Germany as I am these days

Bundesliga clubs will adopt strict hygiene protocols at matches, where roughly 230 people will be needed, from players and coaches to camera operators and security staff. Regular testing will also be needed at games.

That plan is underpinned by Germany’s Covid-19 testing regime that has the capacity to conduct 100,000 tests a day, far more than other European countries.

“I have never been as aware of the medical infrastructure and capability in Germany as I am these days,” said Christian Seifert, Bundesliga chief executive.

In the UK, where ministers have conceded testing capacity is behind schedule, the Premier League intends to source and fund testing privately.

Uefa, European football’s governing body, has devised a plan to complete competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League, from which participating clubs are due to receive €3.25bn. One proposal is to play the remaining European matches in a single block in August, after the end of domestic league seasons.

Other UK sports are drawing up their own proposals. Rugby Football Union, which runs English rugby union, has estimated a £40m-£50m hit to revenues over the next 18 months due to the crisis. This could rise to £100m if England’s autumn internationals are played without spectators or if no matches can be played for the rest of this year.

“It’s a very difficult situation to model and to financially plan for because no one’s really clear at the moment in terms of what rules exist around social distancing and what represents a mass gathering and what doesn’t,” said Bill Sweeney, chief executive of RFU.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has stated that matches will not return until July, but has explored moving international Test matches to grounds deemed easier to quarantine, such as in those that have hotels on sites — as in Manchester and Southampton. On Thursday, the ECB delayed the launch of its new cricket tournament, The Hundred, until 2021.

Professor Mulligan said it was impossible to eliminate the risk of infection at sporting events and that returning too soon could be dangerous. “You wouldn’t walk away from a campfire with it still smouldering,” he said.