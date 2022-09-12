King Charles and the royal finances
King Charles heads to Scotland today, UK financial markets are bracing for Liz Truss’s energy package, and Russia’s Gazprom is making record profits even though it’s shipping a fraction of the gas to Europe that it did last year.
Mentioned in this podcast:
King Charles seeks to fortify the UK with tour of nations
Queen Elizabeth II: inside the royal finances
UK energy package will weigh on gilts and pound, analysts warn
High gas prices help Gazprom compensate for supply cuts
Ukraine’s Reznikov warns on Russian counter-attack
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.