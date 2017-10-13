This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Would you buy a cryptocurrency alongside this man? Harry Redknapp, a former English Premier League football manager, is “proper excited” by prospects for Electroneum and urged others to “get involved”. In the same week the price of bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, soared to a new high against the dollar.

Mr Redknapp has in the past rejected any inference that he is a wheeler-dealer. Cryptocurrency fans dislike being portrayed as speculators, or worse. But both tags are hard to shift. A Cambridge university study noted that price speculation was the main motivation for more than half of cryptocurrency users. Market capitalisation has grown far faster than transactions.

Electroneum describes itself as a “mobile cryptocurrency” that is more intuitive than bitcoin. Its backers launched an initial coin offering in September, just days after the UK’s financial regulator described such offerings as “very high risk, speculative investments”.

Football professionals are hardly qualified to dispense financial advice. Surprisingly large numbers have been declared bankrupt, despite their substantial earnings. Dozens more are being pursued for tax avoidance. Mr Redknapp was acquitted of tax fraud in 2012, but during his trial admitted he was “completely disorganised” and had participated in some “disastrous” business deals.

In a different era, player George Best spent most of his money on “birds, booze and fast cars.” “The rest I just squandered,” he quipped. In some ways, little has changed since.

Is Harry Redknapp a contrary indicator for cryptocurrency investment? Or are you too “proper excited” by them? Please tell us what you think in the comments section below