Team Trump arrives in Washington, Paul McCartney wants his Beatles songs back and inside the great American Airlines uniform mystery

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Test your knowledge with the week in news quiz.

The Trump era is now just hours away. This is how inauguration day is shaping up as he prepares to become the 45th US president, with historically low approval ratings in a divided nation. The inauguration will be met by thousands of protesters, both in Washington and around the country. And at the White House, a frenzied five-hour American ritual called the “transfer of families” will take place.

Mr Trump’s team has denied it is unprepared for office but of the 690 key positions requiring Senate confirmation, only 30 have been announced. None has been confirmed. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” one career government official said.

Finally, if you are wondering what soon-to-be former president Barack Obama will be doing, he and his family are heading straight to Palm Springs, California for a holiday. (FT, NYT, WaPo, ForeignPolicy, CNN)

In the news

Mnuchin reasserts support for strong dollar Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury secretary appeared to contradict comments made by Mr Trump on Monday that appeared to break from decades of US policy. During his confirmation hearing, Steven Mnuchin defended his ties to offshore entities in tax havens and his failure to disclose $100m in assets. (FT, WaPo, NYT)

China’s economy grew 6.7% last year Beijing avoided a hard landing in 2016 thanks to robust monetary and fiscal stimulus, but policymakers are now bracing for headwinds as a possible trade war looms under the US presidency of Donald Trump. (FT)

Trump picks UK ambassador Woody Johnson, the billionaire owner of the New York Jets American football team and a veteran Republican donor, will be the new ambassador to Britain. (FT)

Macron’s online contest Emmanuel Macron has announced he will field candidates in all 577 French constituencies in June’s parliamentary election, vowing to select them through an open online application process and ruling out deals with other parties. (FT)

Two presidents in Gambia? Adama Barrow was sworn in as Gambia’s new president in neighbouring Senegal as a political crisis threatened to push the west African nation into conflict. Mr Barrow, the winner of December elections, was forced to hold his inauguration at the Gambian embassy in Dakar because Gambia’s veteran leader, Yahya Jammeh, refused to step down. (FT)

US bankers’ Brexit plan Senior US bankers are privately drawing up contingency plans for Brexit that would give them more time to decide how many jobs to move out of London, in contrast with the industry’s public rhetoric about mass relocation. (FT)

McCartney wants his songs back Paul McCartney has filed a lawsuit against Sony/ATV over ownership of some of The Beatles’ most famous songs — including “Love Me Do”, “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “All You Need is Love” — in the latest twist in a legal issue that has galvanised musicians. (NYT)

Test your knowledge with the week in news quiz. Facebook is launching a way to fact check and flag fake news in which country outside the US?

Davos briefing

Read our full special report The World, coinciding with Davos.

George Soros predicts Trump trade war In an interview at Davos, the billionaire investor predicted Mr Trump was preparing for a trade war with China and suggested that the British people might eventually seek a “rapprochement” with Europe. (FastFT)

May feels the Alpine chill The UK PM’s speech to reassure business leaders and align herself with the Davos elite received a short round of polite applause. The speech itself contained few new details of Britain’s negotiating strategy for when it triggers Article 50 to leave the EU, expected to happen in March. (FT)

Xi Jinping’s guide to the Chinese way of globalisation Mr Xi brings Davos a message of pluralism, as opposed to the universalism most of his audience has preached. He is no Davos Man. But perhaps this is just what globalisation needs. Before it can be restarted, it needs a reset. (FT)

Bank relocation fever There has been a flurry of noise out of Davos about banking jobs moving out of London and relocating somewhere else in the EU. But the forum is a bad moment to up this rhetoric. (FT)

Discover more Davos news from WEF

It’s a big day for

The US Donald Trump will be inaugurated 45th president of the United States. Here is the (48-hour) schedule. (USA Today)

Food for thought

Is May’s Brexit Plan B an elaborate bluff? The PM has threatened to turn Britain into a low-tax Singapore of the west if it does not get the trade deal it wants — will she follow through if Brexit negotiations go south? (FT)

The real story of 2016 Nate Silver on what reporters — and a lot of data geeks like himself — got wrong about the election, and what they’re still missing. (FiveThirtyEight)

Speaking of data . . . Rather than defusing controversy and polarisation, it seems as if statistics are actually stoking them. The ability of statistics to accurately represent the world is declining. In its wake, a new age of big data controlled by private companies is taking over — this is why we should fear what comes next. (Guardian)

Alibaba to sponsor next six Olympics The move by the Chinese ecommerce company is expected to deliver at least $600m into the coffers of the body that runs the world’s biggest sporting event. Alibaba, founded by Jack Ma, joins an elite corporate list that includes McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Visa. (FT)

The great American Airlines uniform mystery From oozing blisters and wheezing to rashes, itchy eyes, and sore throats, numerous American Airlines flight attendants say their new work uniforms are making them sick. But after $1m worth of tests, the airline — and the more than 2,000 flight attendants affected — remain baffled. Now it could become a legal battle. (Bloomberg)

Sleepless in Switzerland Those getting less than 6 hours a night face a 13 per cent higher risk of dying earlier than those sleeping for seven to eight hours. Going just 17 hours without sleep affects the body in a similar way to a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 per cent. For wealthy insomniacs, there is a potential solution. A clinic in Switzerland that — for nearly £4,000 — promises to probe the secrets of your sleeping habits. (FT)

Video of the day

The three-faced president Which of the many sides of Trump is likely to dominate as president? US managing editor Gillian Tett weighs up the options. (FT)