EY has scrapped plans to break up its audit and consulting businesses, the IMF has warned the global economy could be in for a “hard landing”, and the European aviation industry estimates it will cost more than €800bn to reach its net zero goals.

Mentioned in this podcast:

EY scraps break-up plan after months of internal dissent

IMF warns of ‘hard landing’ for global economy if inflation persists

European airline industry warns of €‎800bn bill to reach net zero

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com