Britain is right to be rethinking its enthusiasm for a highly flexible labour market, writes Sarah O'Connor, who has been reporting for nearly a decade on the impact of zero hours contracts and the gig economy. She argues that the armies of couriers and drivers who work for Deliveroo and Uber are not all that different from 18th-century workers who were paid by the piece.

Reforms should not aim to return us to a world of steady but stodgy 9-to-5 jobs, Sarah argues. Many workers crave more flexibility. Employers need it too. But the goal should be a labour market where give and take on both sides is the norm. The good news is that the best possible time for reforms is when unemployment is low and worker bargaining power is naturally on the rise, as it is right now.

Merryn Somerset Webb takes issue with all of the central bankers and policymakers who now claim that they did the right thing after the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. Their frantic efforts to avoid an immediate depression have led to long-term pain for many people, particularly savers who lived responsibly before the crisis, Merryn writes.

Miranda Green writes about former UK political aide Carrie Symonds, who was cast in the role of femme fatale in Boris Johnson's decision to seek a divorce. Miranda argues that Symonds' treatment by the press shows why people hesitate to enter politics.

Jonathan Derbyshire explores the businesses who make their homes in the UK's railway arches, in light of Network Rail's decision to sell thousands of the locations to Blackstone. The fear is that the blooming ecosystem of start-ups and established small businesses that has developed alongside the railway over the past decade is under threat now that private equity is moving in.

Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump's latest nominee to the US Supreme Court is a Republican stalwart who has expressed an expansive view of presidential immunity from prosecution and a much narrower view of the powers of regulatory agencies, writes Kadhim Shubber in a profile. Allies say he is a family man with a commitment to diversity, while critics argue he will cement a high court majority that consistently rules for corporations.

Maximising profit to “reward . . . shareholders” may be a primary aim of corporate executives but it has nothing to do with morality. Morality as espoused by the Hippocratic oath would ensure that every patient who could benefit from a drug would receive it. Sadly, only those patients who can afford these costly drugs (or who have insurance willing to pay for them) will receive them. This is not moral. This is wrong.

“Depreciation shifts part of the cost of domestic failings on to foreign trading partners. Maintaining the currency's value would imply that UK citizens shoulder the full cost of our failures — hardly a vote winning proposition.”

A year ago I had a foretaste of “ dynamic pricing” when, surprised by how expensive an ebook was on Amazon’s Kindle store, I asked a friend to look it up. The price quoted to his account was one-third lower…..The experience felt familiar. When I visit my parents in India, my very rusty Hindi automatically results in a non-trivial price premium with all informal retailers. The notion that customers should pay identical prices for goods is after all recent: only with the advent of department stores in Europe and the US about 150 years ago did clearly advertised prices start to replace haggling. Pricing à la tête du client is back. With a difference: the vegetable vendor in Delhi has nothing better than my bad accent to go on when guessing the price at which I would take my search for aubergines elsewhere. Amazon’s data and size equip it to capture much more of my consumer surplus. No wonder investors are so confident about its future profits.

