Detachment, poise, charisma: "cool" can mean many things. In our season finale, Gris is joined by the academic Sarah Churchwell and arts writer Peter Aspden to discuss its evolution from the 1920s to today. Later, theatre director Simon McBurney tells the story of a journey into the Amazon rainforest.