FT Series

Vegetarian recipes

From roast aubergines to baked artichokes, here is a selection of our best vegetarian recipes

Honey & Co’s broad bean dip with asparagus and egg recipe

‘A Middle Eastern celebration of the finest British produce’

Honey & Co’s roast aubergines, peppers and shallots recipe

‘All the ingredients come together beautifully, with the aubergines acting as little flavour sponges’

Recipe: Gnocchi Romana, baked artichoke

‘Though usually made from potato, gnocchi are even easier to master using semolina flour’

Recipe: Honey & Co’s poached eggs with potato, cumin and argan oil

‘If it sounds a bit much for breakfast, it could make a great brunch or lunch’

Aubergine chips with garlic, vinegar and mint and aubergine involtini

‘The aubergine has a slowly evolving richness of flavour that makes it endlessly fascinating’

Recipe: Honey & Co’s broccoli and goat’s cheese bake

‘With its delicate but distinct flavour and hearty, almost meaty bite, broccoli is a real kitchen hero’

Recipe: Honey & Co’s red pepper, vine leaf and goat’s cheese dolma cake

Ingredients are wrapped with roasted red peppers — a bright red dress for this party girl

Recipe: Rowley Leigh’s artichoke gratin

A simple dish cooked with bread, onions and garlic that has an addictive savoury quality