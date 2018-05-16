FT Series Vegetarian recipes From roast aubergines to baked artichokes, here is a selection of our best vegetarian recipes Honey & Co’s broad bean dip with asparagus and egg recipe ‘A Middle Eastern celebration of the finest British produce’ Wednesday, 16 May, 2018 Honey & Co’s roast aubergines, peppers and shallots recipe ‘All the ingredients come together beautifully, with the aubergines acting as little flavour sponges’ Wednesday, 11 April, 2018 Recipe: Gnocchi Romana, baked artichoke ‘Though usually made from potato, gnocchi are even easier to master using semolina flour’ Friday, 3 June, 2016 Recipe: Honey & Co’s poached eggs with potato, cumin and argan oil ‘If it sounds a bit much for breakfast, it could make a great brunch or lunch’ Wednesday, 7 March, 2018 Aubergine chips with garlic, vinegar and mint and aubergine involtini ‘The aubergine has a slowly evolving richness of flavour that makes it endlessly fascinating’ Wednesday, 23 August, 2017 Recipe: Honey & Co’s broccoli and goat’s cheese bake ‘With its delicate but distinct flavour and hearty, almost meaty bite, broccoli is a real kitchen hero’ Wednesday, 31 January, 2018 Recipe: Honey & Co’s red pepper, vine leaf and goat’s cheese dolma cake Ingredients are wrapped with roasted red peppers — a bright red dress for this party girl Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 Recipe: Rowley Leigh’s artichoke gratin A simple dish cooked with bread, onions and garlic that has an addictive savoury quality Wednesday, 5 April, 2017