Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Can trade deals be fashionable? The agreement struck between the EU and Canada last year, known as Ceta, certainly seems to be in vogue.

Vilified at the time by anti-globalisation activists, it has now become the key reference point for the upcoming Brexit talks.

Both UK Brexit minister David Davis and Belgian prime minister Charles Michel have said that a “Ceta plus plus” should be the cornerstone of the new UK-EU relationship, with Mr Davis even adding an extra “plus” for good measure.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, has pointed out more soberly that the UK’s rejection of the EU single market and customs union leaves little alternative but to pursue a deal “on the Canadian model”.

But what would such a deal mean for Britain?

Trade policy experts underline that, while free-trade agreements such as Ceta are very effective at opening up the EU market to imports of foreign goods, they are much less effective when it comes to services.

This is highly relevant for the UK, which exports services to the EU like there is no tomorrow — which in this case, there may not be.

Britain enjoyed a £14bn trade surplus with the EU last year in services, fuelled by the strength of the City of London as Europe’s financial capital, and by Britain’s strength in providing legal and tax advice, along with other business services.

Ceta tackles outright discrimination against foreign service providers, but even documents prepared by Mr Barnier’s own task force note that this is essentially a guarantee of the existing access that World Trade Organization member countries enjoy anyway.

Also, it does not solve the myriad other practical barriers that companies face. For example, the crucial issue of mutual recognition of regulatory standards is mentioned in Ceta — but only in the sense that the two sides agree on a framework to hold talks on the issue in future.

The deal’s services chapter amounts to “no new access for Canada, in a word: nada”, says Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of European Centre for International Political Economy, a think-tank.

The UK is going to need a “plus plus plus plus” version of the deal to get round that problem, and there is no guarantee that the EU will offer it.

Email: jim.brunsden@ft.com

Twitter: @jimbrunsden

Chart du jour: surplus to requirements

Germany's new government will inherit a booming economy and a near €30bn budget surplus. The FT's Guy Chazan examines how Berlin is arguing about what to do with the windfall.

What we’re reading in Europe

Bibi in Brussels

Benjamin Netanyahu became the first Israeli premier to visit the EU institutions in more than two decades on Monday and was stuck in the snow at Brussels airport for his troubles. Bibi got a predictably frosty reception from EU foreign ministers, being warned that Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital “cannot” happen by Europe’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini. The FT’s Michael Peel reports.

Merkel embraces eurovisions . . .

The German chancellor made some uncharacteristically robust comments after meeting with her party deputies yesterday, urging EU reform and swifter talks over a domestic grand coalition with the SPD. “I believe that is a historical necessity and I don’t think I am exaggerating when I say the world is waiting for us to be able to act," Angela Merkel said about the need for a stable coalition on Monday. The chancellor voiced her support for a Franco-German drive to overhaul EU tax policy and said she had many "commonalities" with Martin Schulz and his ambitious EU federalist vision. Bloomberg calls it the chancellor's “strongest support” for Emmanuel Macron's EU reform drive yet.

. . . But there are still teething problems

Gaps over Europe policy may be narrowing but the German press is more measured about the prospects of a speedy coalition deal between Merkel’s CDU and the SPD. Süddeutsche Zeitung notes that the SPD is remaining “restrained” in its enthusiasm for GroKo II. Die Welt highlights the CDU's “red lines” on the SPD’s health insurance plans, which are likely to prove one of the trickiest parts of coalition horse-trading.

Mélenchon: France's Eurosceptic left

There's a fascinating interview with Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of France Insoumise — the leftwing movement that is emerging as a vocal opposition forces to President Macron. Speaking to Les Echos, Mélenchon lays out his strident EU-scepticism, calling himself a “French separatist”, dubbing the EU a modern-day “Holy Roman Empire” and pushing for a revamp of the mandate of the European Central Bank.

EU5 hit out at Trump tax trim

Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Spain have written to the White House warning Donald Trump that his planned corporate tax cuts threaten to flout international agreements — an early sign of an emerging transatlantic tax battle.

White Brussels

Politico takes a dive into the whiteness of the EU’s institutions, where less than 1 per cent of people employed are of a minority background. One black British think-staffer talks about her experiences in the city:

“You are constantly challenging the idea of what being European is. When they actually see me as very visibly black, the whole question of ‘Where are you from? But where are you really from? Oh, well where are your parents from?’ starts. They just can’t process that I am from the UK”

Civilised Brexitville

Theresa May was the rare subject of adulation from the pro-EU and Eurosceptic wings of the Tory party on Monday as she addressed the House of Commons after securing a divorce-stage Brexit deal last week. Brexiter Iain Duncan Smith sums up the attitude of most Eurosceptics. Writing in the Telegraph, he says he's hardly “ecstatic” about the agreement but praises the PM for getting some “key concessions”. Developments in Brussels have even given the PM a polling boost: the Tories now hold their first opinion poll lead over Labour since June, reports The Times.

With the prospects of “hard” Brexit fading, Gideon Rachman thinks Britain’s split is becoming a civilised divorce and the resumption of amicable relations between the UK and EU:

“In the bitter aftermath of the Brexit vote of June 2016, I was frequently informed by influential Europeans that the British decision to leave had been driven by xenophobia, arrogance and aggression. It was easy to imagine those raw emotions translating into a strong desire to put the Brits in their place. The fact that the EU has largely resisted this kind of punitive logic is a good sign.”

Turk boom

Turkey’s economy has posted a whopping GDP growth rate of 11.1 per cent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year. That’s near double the rate of expansion in previous quarters, and puts the country on course for an annual expansion of 7 per cent this year. Handelsblatt questions whether any the boom times can last.

Email: mehreen.khan@ft.com

Twitter: @mehreenkhn