Rising commodity prices have helped BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest mining company, post its best half year profits since 2014 and declare a bumper dividend.

The Anglo-Australian miner said underlying attributable profit climbed 25 per cent to just over $4bn for the six months to December.

Copper and oil were was the main driver of the increase in profits, while earnings from BHP’s iron ore business were flat.

“Higher commodity prices and a solid operating performance delivered free cash flow of $4.9bn,” said chief executive Andrew Mackenzie in a statement. “We used this cash to further reduce net debt and increase returns to shareholders through higher dividends.”

BHP declared a dividend of 55 cents a share, up from 40 cents in the same period a year ago. That represented a payout ratio of 72 per cent, which was above market forecasts. Profits were slightly lower than expectations, however.

Net debt fell 23 per cent to $15.4bn. Including a $2bn exceptional charge triggered mainly by changes to US corporate tax rates, BHP recorded a profit of $2bn.

Aided by higher commodity prices, aggressive cost cutting and better productivity, big mining companies are generating large amounts of cast that they are returning to shareholders. The dividend announced by BHP on Tuesday was its highest since 2014.

BHP also used Tuesday’s results statement to comment on its complex corporate structure, which has come under fire from Elliott Advisors the activist investor.

BHP said it has considered the unification of its dual-listed share structure a number of times of the past years and would keep it under review.

“We would change the DLC structure if it were in the best interests of all shareholders. Our view on unification of the DLC structure is based on cost and benefit analysis. Currently, we consider that the costs and risks of collapsing the DLC outweigh the potential benefits,” it said.

Earlier this month, Elliott Advisors, the activist investor, published a study, which claimed BHP could generate $22bn in value by simplifying its corporate structure.

Elliott, which has amassed a 5.4 per cent stake in BHP, has also been pressuring the company to review the future of its oil business.

BHP announced in August plans to sell its expensively assembled US shale oil business, which has struggled to generate cash and has been a source of frustration for shareholders.

BHP said on Tuesday, the sale process was progressing and that it hoped to complete a sale in the first half of the 2019 financial year, which for BHP runs to June.