The reasons someone might feel lonely are multiple and diverse, which means finding a solution is tricky. There is not yet a pill you can take to cure loneliness. In this episode, Darren Dodd speaks to the FT’s Nordic correspondent, Richard Milne, about how people in the Danish city of Copenhagen are tackling this growing health problem.





