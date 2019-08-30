See you in court
Campaigners have launched three separate legal challenges as they bid to block Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament. Here is a rundown of the cases:
1. Edinburgh
A Scottish court is set to rule this morning on whether to grant an emergency injunction to halt the shutdown ahead of a full hearing next week.
The case was brought by more than 70 MPs and peers, including Joanna Cherry of the SNP.
A decision is expected from Lord Doherty, who heard four hours of arguments from the two sides yesterday, at 10am today.
2. London
Gina Miller, a prominent anti-Brexit campaigner, has launched a High Court application for judicial review to block the proroguing of parliament.
Ms Miller will use the same legal team that won a high profile Supreme Court victory over the government in 2017 forcing it to hold a parliamentary vote on triggering Article 50.
In a Guardian op-ed yesterday, Ms Miller wrote: "Even against the desperate time constraints imposed upon us, I am hopeful that the courts will be able to check the omnipotent power Johnson wants for himself."
3. Belfast
And a third legal challenge seeking an injunction to stop the proroguing of parliament was filed yesterday at the High Court in Belfast by victims rights campaigner Raymond McCord.
Mr McCord has argued that a no-deal Brexit is a breach of the Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland.
Tory rebel Letwin calls for measures to force Brexit extension if deal cannot be reached
Sir Oliver Letwin, the former Conservative cabinet minister, has said he hopes parliament will pass measures by the end of next week that force Boris Johnson to seek an Article 50 extension if he cannot get a Brexit deal, reports James Blitz.
He told the BBC Today programme: "I hope parliament will take a series of actions in a proper orderly way that, by the end of the week, mean that Boris Johnson knows that, as prime minister, he has the backing of many, many of us to get a deal. But if he doesn't get a deal, he's going to have to seek an extension."
However Sir Oliver said it was uncertain whether enough Conservative MPs would back such a proposal in the Commons.
"I believe that there probably is time (to get the measures passed this week)...Whether we can get the required majority is...of course, in the House of Commons, altogether another matter. It is a foolhardy person who predicts the number of MPs who will vote either way on an issue of this kind. And we'll just have to see whether we can acquire a majority of the required kind."
Sir Oliver rejected suggestions that any amendment ruling out no deal would undermine Mr Johnson's negotiating hand with the EU.
"I've never believed this thesis that somehow a negotiated deal is going to arise by threatening that we will withdraw without a deal. If we withdraw without a deal, it will be inconvenient for the EU. It will be massively risky for our country. It's not a threat. It's not a negotiating ploy. The negotiation has to be by grown up to grown up."
UK pound pummelled over past six months
Sterling has taken a hit over the past six months with an 8 per cent dive against the dollar, with July being the worst affected month. It has fallen about 5 per cent versus the euro. The month of August has shown little change.
At its six-monthly peak in March, the pound bought $1.3383; today £1 will buy you around $1.2162.
If you are comparing your summer holiday in France and Italy this year with 2018, £1 bought you about €1.136 at the beginning of July last year, compared with about €1.116 this year. Should you leave it to the last minute to get your euros, today according to MoneyCorp and Travelex online exchange rates it will cost you £102.02 to buy €110 at London Heathrow and Stansted airports.
Sterling down for first week in three
The UK pound is poised to snap a two-week winning streak amid a jolt of no-deal Brexit worries.
Boris Johnson's decision to move for a suspension of parliament has been a major focus among analysts, who worry MPs now have a slimmer ability to stop a potentially damaging exit of the UK from the EU with no divorce deal in place.
The pound is down about 0.9 per cent this week against the dollar, currently trading at $1.2176.
Hans Redeker, Morgan Stanley analyst, sees further falls ahead:
The pound is expected to come under renewed selling pressure as the suspension of parliament is widely seen as increasing the risk of a no-deal Brexit.
Sterling is likely to break the $1.2060/$1.2015 support, opening potential to $1.15 which we view as providing a strategic buying opportunity.
Adding to the overall sense of angst, JPMorgan economists said on Thursday that they now see a greater than one-in-three chance of a no-deal Brexit.
And we're back...
Welcome back to the FT's Westminster blog. We'll be covering today's Scottish court decision and other developments throughout the morning.
Have thoughts on what you'd like to read more about (or more general feedback)? Let us know in the comments section.
Get alerts on Brexit when a new story is published