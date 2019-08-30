See you in court

Campaigners have launched three separate legal challenges as they bid to block Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament. Here is a rundown of the cases:

1. Edinburgh

A Scottish court is set to rule this morning on whether to grant an emergency injunction to halt the shutdown ahead of a full hearing next week.

The case was brought by more than 70 MPs and peers, including Joanna Cherry of the SNP.

A decision is expected from Lord Doherty, who heard four hours of arguments from the two sides yesterday, at 10am today.

2. London

Gina Miller, a prominent anti-Brexit campaigner, has launched a High Court application for judicial review to block the proroguing of parliament.

Ms Miller will use the same legal team that won a high profile Supreme Court victory over the government in 2017 forcing it to hold a parliamentary vote on triggering Article 50.

In a Guardian op-ed yesterday, Ms Miller wrote: "Even against the desperate time constraints imposed upon us, I am hopeful that the courts will be able to check the omnipotent power Johnson wants for himself."

3. Belfast

And a third legal challenge seeking an injunction to stop the proroguing of parliament was filed yesterday at the High Court in Belfast by victims rights campaigner Raymond McCord.

Mr McCord has argued that a no-deal Brexit is a breach of the Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland.