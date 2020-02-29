Print this page

The first part of our first live podcast from Bracken House. We discuss the UK and EU’s mandates for the negotiations and whether the talks could collapse before they’ve even begun, Priti Patel’s rows with civil servants, what Rishi Sunak will do in his first Budget and how Keir Starmer will lead the Labour party. Presented by Sebastian Payne with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Miranda Green and Jim Pickard. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Jack Denton

