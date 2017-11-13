Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Fancy getting the logo of Walmart or Pret A Manger tattooed on your neck? Thought not. But customers of Razer are sometimes inked with its emblem to show they are serious computer gamers. Hong Kong investors are equally keen on shares in the gaming hardware group. These rose 18 per cent at their debut on Monday to capitalise the business at HK$40bn ($5.1bn).

Founder and chief executive Min-Liang Tan knows how to generate a buzz. Controversial vlogger PewDiePie promotes Razer’s headphones and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing has backed the initial public offering. Mr Tan must now show he is canny as well as charismatic, by tilting the business into software and services.

Sales of $392m in 2016 came from kit such as laptops and mice tuned for gaming. But margins are slim. Razer last made an operating profit, equivalent to 8 per cent of sales, in 2014, reflecting losses on laptops and investment in a games smartphone.

Trying to beat Apple on functionality is as foolhardy as picking a fight with M. Bison, a hard to beat baddy in the Street Fighter game. Razer has a better chance of making money from software and services. About 35m gamers use its free games platform and launcher. The company also offers customers in Southeast Asia a virtual currency called zGold for purchases of in-game equipment: money for old rope, armour or magic wands.

Fanalysts figure Razer, which is based in Singapore and San Francisco, should break even in 2019 and make fat profits thereafter. But the shares are steeply priced at 13 times annualised half-year sales. Facebook has the same trailing rating.

Hefty retail demand helped Razer price towards the top of its range and lifted the stock when it started to trade. Would-be investors should await buying opportunities when froth dissipates. An ex-gamer can hide an unwise neck tattoo under a high-necked sweater. Losses on an overbought IPO are harder for the fund manager to conceal.

Do you want to receive Lex in your inbox? Sign up for the weekly Best of Lex email at ft.com/newsletters.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.